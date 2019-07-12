Creative Planning Holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Has Cut as Market Value Rose; As Archer (ADM) Share Price Declined, Twin Capital Management Upped Position by $2.23 Million

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 4,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,191 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.07 million, down from 61,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $194.01. About 354,690 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – Blockchain Remains a Potential Powerhouse for Various Markets’ Futures; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named Largest Digital Network Worldwide by Advertising Age in Annual Agency Report for Third Year in a; 25/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference Today; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 26/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Swisscom Enhance Its Customer Experience; 13/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES VUKANI MNGXATI COUNTRY MD FOR SOUTH AFRICA; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Wins Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards Based on Outstanding Contributions and Dedication to Teamwork; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers — Regardless of Age — in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Survey Finds; 23/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference on Wednesday, April 25

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 51,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 184,870 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97 million, up from 132,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $41.92. About 382,111 shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: Even More Confident About 2018; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS TRADE ISSUES SEEM TO `EVOLVE ALMOST ON A DAILY BASIS’; 16/05/2018 – ADM can manage supply chain through U.S.-China trade tensions -CFO; 01/05/2018 – ADM flags improving look for soyabean processing; 01/05/2018 – ADM Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Second Consecutive Year; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Applauds Nomination of Vice Adm. Karl Schultz as the 26th Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS ELEVATION MARGINS TO REMAIN ROBUST THROUGH THE YEAR; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE TAKEOVER TALKS HAVE STALLED – WSJ, CITING; 01/05/2018 – ADM CFO RAY YOUNG MAKES COMMENTS ON OILSEEDS; 25/05/2018 – ADM SAYS STRIKE ALSO AFFECTING ABILITY TO SHIP SOY, PRODUCTS

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.77 million activity. Felsinger Donald E bought 60,000 shares worth $2.51M. LUCIANO JUAN R bought 23,657 shares worth $1.00 million.

