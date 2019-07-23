Creative Planning Has Trimmed Position in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $410,865 as Shares Rose; Mcdaniel Terry & Co Has Decreased Nordson (NDSN) Holding by $408,144

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Nordson (NDSN) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 3,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 258,392 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.24 million, down from 261,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Nordson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $138.39. About 77,532 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 3.50% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 03/04/2018 – Nordson Corporation Appoints Lara L. Mahoney as Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications; 23/05/2018 – Nordson EFD Introduces New GV Series Gantry Fluid Dispensing Robot with Vision; 22/03/2018 – Nordson ASYMTEK Introduces Helios Automated Fluid Dispensing Platform for Medium and Bulk Volume Deposits; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Net $91.2M; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 13/03/2018 – New Solder Paste Jetting System from Nordson EFD Provides Fast, Repeatable Non-Contact Dispensing; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – BACKLOG FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 30, 2018 WAS ABOUT $460 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 11 PCT COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO; 15/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Declares Third Quarter Dividend for Fiscal Year 2018; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.56, EST. $1.43; 30/05/2018 – Nordson ASYMTEK Receives Innovation and Vision Awards at NEPCON China

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 8,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,522 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66 million, down from 221,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.64. About 3.98M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold NDSN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 39.00 million shares or 6.19% less from 41.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Zebra Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Legal & General Group Public Ltd Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 146,208 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) or 18,360 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.06% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Atria Ltd Liability, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,016 shares. Mariner Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). State Of Wisconsin Board owns 10,855 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan has invested 0% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Barclays Public Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Federated Pa invested in 0.01% or 17,065 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 40,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The New York-based Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0.03% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Prudential Finance reported 0.01% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 13,800 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $1.85 EPS, up 15.63% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.6 per share. NDSN’s profit will be $106.29 million for 18.70 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Nordson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.13% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. The insider Gruber Vinzenz P. sold 10,945 shares worth $501,938.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 3,993 shares to 13,015 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 5,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evermay Wealth Management has 7,702 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 10,882 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Investment holds 593,048 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Co accumulated 36,502 shares. Capital International Investors owns 21.97M shares. 30,410 were accumulated by Private Na. Farmers National Bank owns 16,128 shares. First City Capital Management Incorporated invested 1.11% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Perella Weinberg Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 110,684 shares. Bp Public Limited invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 13,091 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman. Moreover, First Foundation Advisors has 0.03% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 9,152 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.2% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Amp Cap Invsts Ltd owns 464,299 shares. Rbo & Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.56% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).