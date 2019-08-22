Creative Planning Has Trimmed Its Atrion (ATRI) Position by $705,034; Berkley W R (WRB) Stock Price Rose While Hightower Advisors Has Raised Its Position

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Atrion Corp (ATRI) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 803 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.86% . The institutional investor held 3,879 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 4,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Atrion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $792.04. About 8,235 shares traded. Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) has risen 20.46% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRI News: 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q EPS $4.57; 19/03/2018 ATRION BOARD CHANGE VOTING STANDARD FOR ELECTING DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – Atrion 1Q Rev $39.4M; 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q REV. $39.4M; 22/05/2018 – Atrion Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atrion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRI)

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 205.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 12,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 18,263 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 5,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $72.44. About 327,728 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0507 – Suspension – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 08/03/2018 Variety: MoviePass Taps Mike Berkley as Chief Product Officer; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB); 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES W.R. BERKLEY SR DEBT TO Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold ATRI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.20 million shares or 5.89% more from 1.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 1,511 shares stake. Thb Asset Management has 11,580 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset, a Illinois-based fund reported 292 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The holds 0% of its portfolio in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) for 926 shares. Leavell Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.08% in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division has 0% invested in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) for 7 shares. 1,409 were reported by Natl Bank Of America De. Sei Invests holds 0.01% or 2,050 shares. Meeder Asset owns 2 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust has 57,540 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 458 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Virginia-based Old Dominion Capital Management Inc has invested 0.12% in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) for 1,176 shares. Schroder Inv Management Grp reported 1,111 shares. 430 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Co.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 6,578 shares to 6,778 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 42,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $14.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exchange Listed Fds Tr by 33,214 shares to 339,550 shares, valued at $11.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 16,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 568,344 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).

