Creative Planning Has Trimmed Holding in Universal Display (OLED) as Market Value Rose; As Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Share Price Declined, Holder Montecito Bank & Trust Increased Holding

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by 22.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,202 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 12,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $108.82. About 1.83M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 23/04/2018 – ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO FDA VOTES 10-5 SAYING SAFETY DATA INADEQUATE TO SUPPORT APPROVAL OF 4 MG DOSE OF LILLY-INCYTE DRUG BARICITINIB; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly $1.6b Buy; KKR Said to Plan Envision Bid: Health Wrap; 02/04/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences Announces Positive Interim Data from Phase 2b NeuVax™ (nelipepimut-S) Clinical Trial in Combination with Herceptin® in HER2 1+/2+ Breast Cancer Patients; 08/05/2018 – EMA APPROVES LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company Files Form 10-Q; 23/05/2018 – SUE MAHONY TO RETIRE AS PRESIDENT OF LILLY ONCOLOGY; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Alimta Rev $499.6M

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 2,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 41.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,275 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, down from 17,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $203.96. About 609,290 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 68.03% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.60% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 100.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.23 per share. OLED’s profit will be $21.72 million for 110.85 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.30% negative EPS growth.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $27.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 77,987 shares to 79,487 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 38,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 6 sales for $129.01 million activity. $16.16 million worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC. Smiley Joshua L also bought $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr (XLP) by 27,541 shares to 5,336 shares, valued at $300,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 10,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,246 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Us Stock Market Etf (ITOT).