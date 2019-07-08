Creative Planning Has Trimmed Boeing Co (Call) (BA) Stake as Stock Price Declined; As Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Grace & White Has Cut Its Stake by $317,559

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 9,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 295,127 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, down from 304,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Gorman Rupp Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $828.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $31.7. About 25,298 shares traded. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has risen 4.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 02/05/2018 – TCS Wins GRC 20/20 Innovation and User Experience Awards; 10/04/2018 – ACL Wins Three GRC Innovation Awards; 15/05/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 27/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Company Declares Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp 1Q EPS 37c; 26/04/2018 – GORMAN-RUPP CO GRC.N – COMPANY’S BACKLOG OF ORDERS WAS $127.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $96.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp announces corporate staff promotions; 11/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RC track teams take second at GRC Indoor

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (BA) by 96.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 33,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,200 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44,000, down from 34,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Boeing Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $351.2. About 2.92M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES TRADE, GLOBAL CARGO GROWING IN ALL REGIONS: CEO; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS COMPANY HAS SIGNIFICANT SCOPE TO GROW IN COMMERCIAL SERVICES; 28/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Singapore Airlines will raise its profile in the Japanese market by putting the latest version of the Boeing Dreamliner wide-body aircraft into service to all of its Japanese destinations — Osaka, Tokyo, Nagoya and Fukuoka; 18/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus moves to comply with WTO subsidies ruling; 26/03/2018 – The ceremonial key to the plane was handed to Singapore Airlines Chief Executive Goh Choon Phong on the tarmac at Boeing’s South Carolina plant; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Boeing starts showcasing interiors of middle-of-the-market jet to airlines. May seat as few as 200 and; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD – SIGNS $484 MLN SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEEING GROWING MILITARY, FREIGHT DEMAND FOR 767

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,047 were reported by Sensato Investors Limited Liability Company. Driehaus Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 609 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd reported 0.57% stake. Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt accumulated 73,280 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gp reported 2,087 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Piedmont Investment holds 78,432 shares. South State Corp owns 36,017 shares. Smith Asset Group LP holds 214,405 shares or 2.65% of its portfolio. Parsons Management Ri holds 1.14% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 27,311 shares. Creative Planning invested 0.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 4,608 are owned by Gradient Investments Lc. Blue Chip Ptnrs holds 0.55% or 6,141 shares in its portfolio. Budros Ruhlin Roe invested in 2,339 shares. Renaissance Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 76,710 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M was sold by Smith Gregory D. Shares for $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M. COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $27.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 4,947 shares to 18,687 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 6,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,402 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.51 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

