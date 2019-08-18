Creative Planning Has Raised Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO); As Take (TTWO) Share Value Rose, Harvey Capital Management Upped Its Stake

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 79.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 13,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 30,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 16,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $127.2. About 1.45M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast

Creative Planning increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 21498.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 666,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 669,556 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.15 million, up from 3,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00 million shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $27.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 16,572 shares to 196,073 shares, valued at $12.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 6,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,333 shares, and cut its stake in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (NYSE:AKS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,782 are held by First Commonwealth Fincl Pa. North Star Asset Inc holds 0.33% or 76,149 shares. Mengis Cap Management Inc holds 0.23% or 7,800 shares. Willis Inv Counsel reported 740,738 shares. Piedmont Incorporated holds 0.73% or 332,695 shares in its portfolio. Mount Vernon Assoc Inc Md invested in 3.83% or 46,490 shares. Seizert Cap Prns Ltd Liability reported 879,363 shares. Paradigm Asset Limited stated it has 71,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shayne And Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Valmark Advisers accumulated 0.01% or 7,051 shares. Grand Jean Cap reported 7,500 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1.27% or 179,057 shares in its portfolio. Comgest Glob Investors Sas holds 0.43% or 365,500 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Inc invested 3.85% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Schmidt P J Investment Mngmt Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 74,946 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

