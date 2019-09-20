Creative Planning Has Raised Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding; As Kt (KT) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Panagora Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $642,240

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 33.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 53,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The institutional investor held 107,676 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 million, down from 161,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 336,576 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 09/05/2018 – KT Corp. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Op Pft KRW397.10B Vs KRW417.00B; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Net KRW224.10B Vs KRW224.30B; 09/04/2018 – Tokyo game developer Meleap ties up with South Korea’s KT; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD- QTRLY MINED COPPER PRODUCTION 139.3 KT VS 84.2 KT A YEAR AGO; 22/03/2018 – SEOUL — South Korean telecom company KT will launch a 5G wireless service for business clients early next year, potentially giving the country a head start on the development of “internet of things” systems built on the superfast data communications technology; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q NET 197B WON, EST. 193.38B WON; 24/05/2018 – KT to Build Digital Healthcare System on Trans-Siberian Trains; 14/05/2018 – KT Builds Africa’s 1st Nationwide LTE Network in Rwanda

Creative Planning increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 366045% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 366,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 366,145 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.86M, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 11.02 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 07/05/2018 – ORACLE RELEASING BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM THIS MONTH, APPS IN JUNE; 27/03/2018 – CAFC: ORACLE AMERICA, INC. v. GOOGLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1118 – 2018-03-27; 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 06/03/2018 – Romanian firm emerges as leader in automating business tasks; 27/03/2018 – Ruling Revives Oracle Claims That Google Infringed Java Copyrights; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 72C; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $29.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 111,878 shares to 86,432 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 32,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,244 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mfa Financial Inc (NYSE:MFA) by 60,651 shares to 183,370 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 39,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 575,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).