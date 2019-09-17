Creative Planning Has Raised Its Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stake by $5.86 Million as Stock Price Rose; Assurant (AIZ) Stock Rose While Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Lowered by $3.51 Million Its Position

Creative Planning increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 9075.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 18,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 18,351 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.93M, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $375.02. About 707,818 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 17/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 17/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS NORTHROP GRUMMAN ‘A-2’ SHORT-TERM RATING; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21; 19/04/2018 – DJ Northrop Grumman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOC); 05/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $2.5 BLN SALE OF TRITON UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS TO GERMANY -PENTAGON; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Rating To Northrop Grumman’s New Commercial Paper Program; 04/05/2018 – SpaceNews: BREAKING: Air Force awards contracts to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman for future missile-warning satellite cons; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $27,000 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Two independent investigations point to the Northrop’s payload adapter as the cause of the satellite’s loss, the report said

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 54.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 33,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 27,170 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89 million, down from 60,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $126.67. About 326,048 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT BELIEVES SHARE BUYBACK IN 2018 IS UNLIKELY; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Assurant Inc.’s Shelf Ratings, Rates Senior Notes Baa2; On Review For Downgrade; 22/04/2018 – DJ Assurant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIZ); 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO Il, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 28/03/2018 – Assurant Becomes an American Red Cross National Disaster Responder Member; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Adj EPS $2.00; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS HAS REVISED ITS FINANCING PLAN FOR ACQUISITION OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED BY LOWERING OVERALL EQUITY ISSUANCE – SEC FILING

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $29.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8,200 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $364,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cgi Inc by 18,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,445 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold NOC shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 20,371 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt invested in 12,561 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). D E Shaw & Company reported 1,447 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs has 0.04% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 6,068 shares stake. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc owns 2,475 shares. Hennessy Advisors owns 9,200 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Patten And Patten Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 3,712 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 40,617 shares. First Allied Advisory Service Inc accumulated 5,737 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co owns 0.17% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 32,742 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has 0.71% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 173,193 shares. Eulav Asset accumulated 48,900 shares. Cibc Ww Markets holds 0.09% or 37,366 shares.

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Northrop Grumman Appoints Todd Ernst as Vice President, Investor Relations – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Northrop Grumman: Thoughts For Your Consideration – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Northrop Grumman: A Long-Term Investment Case – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Northrop Grumman’s (NYSE:NOC) Shareholders Feel About Its 137% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Anticipating Q1 Earnings – Northrop Grumman – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc by 12,708 shares to 80,779 shares, valued at $5.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN) by 10,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN).

More notable recent Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Assurant says notes tendered in tender offer exceed cap – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Assurant, Inc.’s (NYSE:AIZ) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Assurant Partners With Deposify to Offer Property Managers a New Approach to Managing Traditional Security Deposits – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Assurant President and CEO Alan Colberg to Speak at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference – Business Wire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Assurant, Inc. Announces the Early Tender Results of Tender Offer and Early Settlement Date for Its 6.750% Senior Notes Due 2034 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold AIZ shares while 87 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 53.66 million shares or 0.74% less from 54.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Bk Corp stated it has 3,907 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Llc reported 6,586 shares stake. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0.02% or 201,958 shares. The Texas-based Twin Tree Lp has invested 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Cibc reported 2,566 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc has 0.11% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Moreover, Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 6,086 shares. Virginia-based Burney Communications has invested 0.08% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Gulf Intll Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 12,728 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 7,479 shares. Pittenger And Anderson owns 18,420 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Uss Inv Mgmt reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 677 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bowling Portfolio Limited Liability Co invested in 0.23% or 13,472 shares.

Analysts await Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 61.32% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.06 per share. AIZ’s profit will be $104.53M for 18.52 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by Assurant, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.92% negative EPS growth.