Creative Planning Has Lowered Its Stake in Conocophillips (COP) as Market Valuation Declined; Fomento Economico Mexicano Sa (FMX) Holder Beach Investment Counsel Has Lowered Holding by $1.90 Million

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 6,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 159,630 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.74 million, down from 166,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $56.35. About 5.70 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 26/04/2018 – Venezuela hails $2 bln award as “tough lesson” for Conoco; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA HAS TRANSFERRED OWNERSHIP OF OIL INVENTORIES AT ISLA REFINERY TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ERNST & YOUNG LLP AS ACCOUNTING FIRM FOR COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Expands $2 Billion Venezuela Fight to U.K., Asia; 16/03/2018 – EIN ConocoPhillips: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips ups output forecast for 2018; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS PREPARING TO LAUNCH SALE OF NORTH SEA ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $63; 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS TO PROVIDE CARIBBEAN ISLAND BONAIRE ACCESS TO A PORTION OF PDVSA’S OIL INVENTORIES RETAINED UNDER ATTACHMENT ORDER, FOR POWER GENERATION -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano Sa (FMX) by 50.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 19,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The hedge fund held 19,350 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87M, down from 39,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $92.9. About 354,918 shares traded or 21.10% up from the average. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 16/03/2018 – Press Release: FEMSA Hldrs Approved Ps. 9,221 M Div; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division; 07/03/2018 FEMSA ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN8.27B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Magnetar Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 13,649 shares. Korea Inv has 1.56 million shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Quantbot Limited Partnership accumulated 102,750 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada, a Nevada-based fund reported 10,681 shares. Pension Serv reported 1.24 million shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Co holds 304,530 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Foster Motley has invested 0.07% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Smith Moore And holds 0.15% or 10,706 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.13% or 3,762 shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Mai Cap Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Fincl Counselors invested 0.5% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Clearbridge Invs Limited Co reported 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Alpha Windward Ltd Company holds 0.45% or 12,100 shares in its portfolio. Segment Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has 72,225 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $29.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 2,860 shares to 26,746 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 932 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 14.09 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.13B for 19.52 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $870.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 12,720 shares to 37,280 shares, valued at $7.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) by 28,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nrg Energy (NYSE:NRG).