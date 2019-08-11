Creative Planning Has Increased By $2.75 Million Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position; Cathay General Bancorp Has 0.98 Sentiment

Creative Planning increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 6390% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Creative Planning acquired 63,900 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Creative Planning holds 64,900 shares with $2.83M value, up from 1,000 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $47.76B valuation. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 7.54M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.27, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 93 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 95 sold and trimmed positions in Cathay General Bancorp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 56.37 million shares, down from 57.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cathay General Bancorp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 75 Increased: 61 New Position: 32.

Creative Planning decreased Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 19,600 shares to 114,000 valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (DVY) stake by 5,585 shares and now owns 173,453 shares. Ishares Tr (IJH) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger has $55 highest and $4100 lowest target. $49.17’s average target is 42.40% above currents $34.53 stock price. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9. On Friday, June 7 the stock rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Investment Prtn Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Laurion Capital Management Limited Partnership invested 0.15% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.21% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Jennison Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 1.17M shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.18% stake. 13,900 are held by Meritage Management. Jefferies Gp Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Incorporated Ltd holds 42,410 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6,276 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Na holds 464,069 shares. Logan Management Incorporated stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 775,036 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 281,100 shares. Wealthcare Cap Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sun Life has 42,570 shares.

Analysts await Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 4.71% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.85 per share. CATY’s profit will be $71.05M for 9.79 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Cathay General Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking services and products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.78 billion. It offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It has a 10.31 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio consists of commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc holds 1.69% of its portfolio in Cathay General Bancorp for 310,700 shares. Aurora Investment Counsel owns 46,465 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has 0.52% invested in the company for 139,330 shares. The New York-based Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc has invested 0.47% in the stock. Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 24,895 shares.

