Creative Planning Has Increased Baxter Intl (BAX) Position By $3.07 Million; Intec Pharma LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NTEC) Shorts Up By 47.06%

Intec Pharma LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NTEC) had an increase of 47.06% in short interest. NTEC’s SI was 835,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 47.06% from 567,800 shares previously. With 297,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Intec Pharma LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s short sellers to cover NTEC’s short positions. The stock increased 12.05% or $0.0973 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9046. About 2.60M shares traded or 37.11% up from the average. Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) has declined 88.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 88.82% the S&P500. Some Historical NTEC News: 11/04/2018 – INTEC PHARMA ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $35.4M PUBLIC OFFERING; 12/03/2018 – Intec Pharma Partners with LTS for Manufacture of Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa for Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease; 10/04/2018 – INTEC PHARMA REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF ORDINARY SHRS; 11/04/2018 – Intec Pharma: Intends to Use the Net Proceeds From the Offering to Fund Its Phase III Clinical Trial for Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa; 04/04/2018 – Intec Pharma Announces Poster Presentation at American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – INTEC PHARMA LTD – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ITS PHASE lll CLINICAL TRIAL FOR ACCORDION PILL CARBIDOPA/LEVODOPA, OTHERS; 24/04/2018 – Intec Pharma Presented Phase 1 PK and Safety Data From Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa at American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 11/04/2018 – Intec Pharma Announces Pricing of $35.4 M Public Offering of Ordinary Shrs; 26/03/2018 – Intec Pharma Appoints Roger J. Pomerantz, M.D. to Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 Intec Pharma 4Q Loss/Shr 39c

Creative Planning increased Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) stake by 75.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Creative Planning acquired 37,855 shares as Baxter Intl Inc (BAX)’s stock rose 11.29%. The Creative Planning holds 88,107 shares with $7.22M value, up from 50,252 last quarter. Baxter Intl Inc now has $44.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $87.82. About 1.91M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale Of RECOTHROM® And PREVELEAK® To Baxter; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 14/05/2018 – Baxter Announces U.S. FDA Clearance Of New Spectrum IQ Infusion System; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES OF $1.5 BLN INCREASED 12 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adjusted Operating Margin 20%-21%; 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Expects Sales to Grow 4%-5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 Through 2020; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.85 TO $2.93 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Announces Qtrly Div Increase; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy Enabled by THERANOVA

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. The company has market cap of $29.12 million. The Company’s Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa , which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings.

Among 4 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Baxter International has $9500 highest and $75 lowest target. $87.75’s average target is -0.08% below currents $87.82 stock price. Baxter International had 10 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight”. Wells Fargo maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $89 target. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 26.