Creative Planning Has Decreased Stake in Fiserv (FISV) by $407,528; Global Thematic Partners Cut Stericycle (SRCL) Stake as Share Price Declined

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 4,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 106,097 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37M, down from 110,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $100.1. About 3.50 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 5,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 740,376 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.29 million, down from 746,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 1.37 million shares traded or 58.83% up from the average. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.45 – $4.85; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.89; 27/04/2018 – Teamsters Union Urges Stericycle Shareholders to Vote Against Re-Election of Patience and Miller to Board — Proxy; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q Rev $895M; 23/03/2018 – S&P: Downgrade Reflects Unfavorable Operating Trends in Stericycle’s Core Medical Waste End Market; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q EPS 25c; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Stericycle Inc. To ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘, Otlk Neg; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 3% Position in Stericycle; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $160 MLN – $180 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Rev $3.5B-$3.64B

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New by 116,713 shares to 362,479 shares, valued at $9.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 4,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverbridge Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 395,318 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 574,009 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs Incorporated, Nebraska-based fund reported 97,965 shares. Moreover, Tru Of Vermont has 0.02% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2,124 shares. Bancshares Of America De owns 0.04% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 3.15M shares. Maryland Cap Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 2.07M shares. Winslow Capital Mgmt Lc holds 2.63 million shares. National Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.08% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cambridge Investment Research Advisors invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Moody Retail Bank Tru Division has 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 350 shares. Wagner Bowman holds 0.05% or 2,309 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.11% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Fairfield Bush Co holds 0.07% or 2,400 shares.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.38 million for 29.10 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

