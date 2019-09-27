Creative Planning Has Decreased Its Qep Res (QEP) Stake; Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Has 1.05 Sentiment

Sei Investments Co (SEIC) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.03, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 136 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 129 decreased and sold their stock positions in Sei Investments Co. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 102.18 million shares, down from 102.76 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Sei Investments Co in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 109 Increased: 93 New Position: 43.

Creative Planning decreased Qep Res Inc (QEP) stake by 44.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Creative Planning sold 96,970 shares as Qep Res Inc (QEP)’s stock declined 31.54%. The Creative Planning holds 118,830 shares with $859,000 value, down from 215,800 last quarter. Qep Res Inc now has $939.76 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.89% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.95. About 3.48M shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – “EXPECT TO COMPLETE AND PUT ON PRODUCTION NINE MORE NET WELLS THAN ORIGINALLY FORECASTED DURING 2018”; 04/04/2018 – QEP REPORTS PURCHASE OF SOME PR FLOORS PTY ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – QEP Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 2; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Rev $428.9M; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 19/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/04/2018 Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Expansion of Its Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®

Jlb & Associates Inc holds 2.79% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company for 245,846 shares. Rk Asset Management Llc owns 49,179 shares or 2.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Goodnow Investment Group Llc has 2.59% invested in the company for 347,565 shares. The Washington-based Glacier Peak Capital Llc has invested 2.45% in the stock. Court Place Advisors Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 100,800 shares.

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $126.87 million for 17.59 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by SEI Investments Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $8.93 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It has a 19.26 P/E ratio. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, firms, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries.

The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $59.1. About 261,241 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (SEIC) has declined 1.29% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 12/03/2018 – Demand for More Personalized Advice Prompts Financial Advisors to Shift Towards Coplanning Model, SEI Research Shows; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $133,950 activity. On Friday, August 30 the insider TRICE DAVID A bought $52,500. WOOSLEY CHRISTOPHER K also bought $20,850 worth of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) on Friday, August 9. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $60,600 was made by Cutt Timothy J. on Friday, August 9.

Creative Planning increased Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) stake by 4,011 shares to 4,211 valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 94,575 shares and now owns 94,875 shares. Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) was raised too.