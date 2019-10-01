Creative Planning Has Decreased Its American Midstream Partners (AMID) Position; Fonar (FONR) Sentiment Is 1

Creative Planning decreased American Midstream Partners (AMID) stake by 40.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Creative Planning sold 90,775 shares as American Midstream Partners (AMID)’s stock rose 0.77%. The Creative Planning holds 134,523 shares with $695,000 value, down from 225,298 last quarter. American Midstream Partners now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 100.00% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 1.69M shares traded or 259.33% up from the average. Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) has declined 54.04% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – QTRLY THROUGHPUT OF OVER 835 MMCF/D DROVE 75% GROSS MARGIN GROWTH ACROSS CO’S NATURAL GAS TRANSMISSION ASSETS; 12/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 11, CO AND MAGNOLIA INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS ENTERED INTO A CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – American Midstream Announces Southcross Unitholder Approval of Merger; 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $52.4M; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM CITES CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER CHANGE; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS NOT TO PURSUE SALE OF SECURITIES; 26/04/2018 – American Midstream Announces Twenty-Seventh Consecutive Distribution; 16/04/2018 – American Midstream Strengthens Management Team With Veteran Chief Acctg Officer Karen Acree; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades American Midstream’s Liquidity Rating To Sgl-4; Other Ratings Remain On Review For Downgrade; 09/04/2018 – American Midstream Files Form 10-K for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

Fonar Corp (FONR) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.14, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 28 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 28 sold and trimmed holdings in Fonar Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 2.89 million shares, down from 3.09 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Fonar Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 16 Increased: 14 New Position: 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.59, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 8 investors sold AMID shares while 6 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 33.61 million shares or 8.31% more from 31.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Com owns 201,075 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Js Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 14,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Creative Planning accumulated 134,523 shares. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) for 2,378 shares. Kellner Ltd Llc reported 0.19% stake. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 1.15M shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 74,558 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo & Mn has 43,622 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 3,054 shares. Financial Bank Of America De has 56,748 shares. Prescott Gru Mgmt Ltd Com, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 1.10M shares. Moreover, Caspian Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.28% invested in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) for 60,236 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp owns 439,500 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Invesco Limited has 6.23M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Regions Financial Corp. closes 33 branches, opens nine – Birmingham Business Journal” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Luxury retail on watch amid more protests in Hong Kong – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Stock market hits session low amid report White House weighs limiting Chinese company access to U.S. exchanges – MarketWatch” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MSG Networks +2.2% amid results of share tender – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Dow rises nearly 100 points to end tumultuous third quarter – CNBC” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Creative Planning increased Wisdomtree Tr (DES) stake by 44,277 shares to 1.12M valued at $30.49 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) stake by 26,918 shares and now owns 28,418 shares. Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) was raised too.

Zpr Investment Management holds 1.76% of its portfolio in FONAR Corporation for 40,134 shares. Stanley owns 24,671 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. has 0.12% invested in the company for 58,300 shares. The Japan-based Hikari Tsushin Inc. has invested 0.07% in the stock. Petrus Trust Company Lta, a Texas-based fund reported 11,667 shares.

More notable recent FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FONAR Announces Year-End Earnings For Fiscal 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FONAR Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the Origination of the MRI – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FONAR Announces Annual Meeting and Shareholder Letter – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 10, 2019.