Creative Planning Has Decreased Altria Group (MO) Stake; 2 Analysts Covering Cerus (CERS)

Among 2 analysts covering Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cerus has $800 highest and $700 lowest target. $7.50’s average target is 61.29% above currents $4.65 stock price. Cerus had 4 analyst reports since April 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 23 by Stephens. See Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) latest ratings:

Creative Planning decreased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 2.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Creative Planning sold 12,812 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The Creative Planning holds 497,390 shares with $23.55 million value, down from 510,202 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $76.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 10.26M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop

Among 2 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Altria Group has $49 highest and $4400 lowest target. $46.50’s average target is 11.64% above currents $41.65 stock price. Altria Group had 8 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. On Tuesday, September 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,100 are owned by Trustco Financial Bank Corp N Y. Altavista Wealth holds 17,356 shares. Cap City Communication Fl has invested 0.1% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Highvista Strategies Llc holds 13,000 shares. 1,568 were reported by Wolverine Asset Ltd Llc. Veritable Lp has invested 0.11% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Colorado-based Bsw Wealth Partners has invested 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.08% or 647,883 shares. Regions Fin Corp holds 0.11% or 203,826 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 11,352 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 9,030 shares. First Interstate Bank stated it has 8,598 shares. Pinnacle Fin Inc invested 0.4% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Element Management Ltd Llc has 0.2% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Griffin Asset Management invested in 0.14% or 23,011 shares.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.10B for 9.13 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Creative Planning increased Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) stake by 293,431 shares to 495,473 valued at $39.90M in 2019Q2. It also upped Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 1.16 million shares and now owns 1.16 million shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold Cerus Corporation shares while 29 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 88.73 million shares or 14.09% more from 77.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested in 193,233 shares or 0% of the stock. Assetmark owns 149 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 646,843 shares. Daiwa Inc accumulated 871 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd stated it has 16,630 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millrace Asset Inc reported 241,416 shares stake. Athena Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 22,000 shares. Caprock Group Inc Inc, a Idaho-based fund reported 12,000 shares. Premier Asset Management Ltd owns 0.17% invested in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) for 125,631 shares. Advsrs Asset Incorporated reported 4,050 shares. Trexquant Investment L P invested 0.01% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0% invested in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Sei Invests Company stated it has 0% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Macquarie Limited reported 0% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Paradigm Cap Incorporated New York reported 20,000 shares.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. The company has market cap of $659.41 million. The Company’s INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion.

The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 654,832 shares traded. Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) has declined 18.52% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500.