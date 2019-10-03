Creative Planning Has Cut Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Stake By $3.31 Million; Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Creative Planning decreased Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) stake by 4.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Creative Planning sold 51,792 shares as Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP)’s stock rose 5.82%. The Creative Planning holds 1.09 million shares with $69.63 million value, down from 1.14 million last quarter. Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp now has $14.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $65.17. About 575,069 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform

Among 2 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tyler Technologies has $28600 highest and $28500 lowest target. $285.50’s average target is 10.72% above currents $257.86 stock price. Tyler Technologies had 5 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Friday, September 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Benchmark. See Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) latest ratings:

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity. Joung Chansoo bought $336,414 worth of stock.

Creative Planning increased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 150,800 shares to 151,900 valued at $8.28M in 2019Q2. It also upped Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) stake by 26,079 shares and now owns 66,248 shares. Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) was raised too.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $246.67M for 15.09 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Magellan Midstream Partners has $7100 highest and $6600 lowest target. $69.20’s average target is 6.18% above currents $65.17 stock price. Magellan Midstream Partners had 6 analyst reports since May 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 6. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 2 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ghp Inv Advisors Incorporated reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Perella Weinberg Limited Partnership reported 0.5% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 1,950 are owned by Signaturefd Ltd Liability. Bartlett & Co Ltd Llc, Ohio-based fund reported 9,008 shares. Chemical Financial Bank reported 3,625 shares. Cutter Com Brokerage reported 20,046 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 18,725 were reported by Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability Com. Williams Jones And Llc accumulated 0.37% or 276,670 shares. Salient Capital Advsr Lc reported 1.14 million shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma accumulated 2,400 shares. First Fin In has invested 0.05% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 261,017 shares. First Manhattan owns 53,217 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Comerica State Bank has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold Tyler Technologies, Inc. shares while 113 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 31.78 million shares or 1.74% less from 32.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wasatch Advsrs reported 555,150 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 11,843 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Franklin Res reported 0.11% stake. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.13% or 77,360 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Com holds 238 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 10,712 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,488 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hrt Finance Ltd invested in 961 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Smith Salley holds 1,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 9,307 were accumulated by Fmr Limited Company. 54,494 were accumulated by Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems. D E Shaw owns 3,970 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Captrust Fincl Advsr stated it has 481 shares.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.95 billion. It operates through two divisions, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It has a 79.1 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

The stock decreased 1.58% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $257.86. About 192,781 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies To Acquire Socrata; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 01/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES BUYS SAGE DATA SECURITY; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 24/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions; 27/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Signed Agreement With Pittsburgh Public Schools for Munis Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 17/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Socrata Connected Government Cloud