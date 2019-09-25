Creative Planning Has Cut Its Bce (BCE) Holding by $391,230; Alkeon Capital Management Has Decreased Applied Matls (AMAT) Stake by $880,000 as Share Price Rose

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 46.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 8,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 9,905 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $450,000, down from 18,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.62. About 568,583 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 1.43 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.23M, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $51.16. About 5.79 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $702.05 million for 16.83 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 4.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.74 per share. BCE’s profit will be $639.18 million for 17.12 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

