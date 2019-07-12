Creative Planning Has Boosted Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $2.75 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Adage Capital Partners Gp Upped Its Timken Co (TKR) Holding by $33.56 Million

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Timken Co (TKR) by 75.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 780,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.81M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.03M, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Timken Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $48.32. About 96,835 shares traded. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has risen 1.21% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.50 TO $3.60; 24/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 12/03/2018 – Timken to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference in London; 29/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Timken May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – 2018 Mechanical Seals Procurement Global Market Report – Key Players are Flowserve, Trelleborg, Sulzer, Timken, and John Crane – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Timken Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.80-EPS $3.90; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.32, REV VIEW $3.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Timken Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – TIMKEN REPORTS STRONG 1Q 2018 RESULTS; RAISES YEAR OUTLOOK

Creative Planning increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 6390% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 63,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,900 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $40.98. About 1.80 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.21% or 41,750 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Limited Liability Com stated it has 274,562 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, At Bankshares has 0.05% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 8,610 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Acg Wealth invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Heritage Mngmt Corp holds 202,608 shares. Dupont Capital owns 242,840 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank has invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wendell David stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Lc invested in 19,897 shares. Franklin reported 0.28% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Barbara Oil invested in 16,000 shares or 0.41% of the stock. 14,061 are owned by Cambridge Tru. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsr holds 0.04% or 206,187 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Williams Jones & Associates Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 21,312 shares.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 30,486 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $477,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 411,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TKR shares while 102 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 56.76 million shares or 2.17% less from 58.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security State Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 20,631 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Cap Fund Management Sa reported 0.01% stake. Swiss Bancorp has invested 0.01% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Meeder Asset Management holds 0.1% or 28,481 shares. Gradient Investments Llc accumulated 1,070 shares or 0% of the stock. Fifth Third Bank holds 0% or 14,499 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv holds 0.26% or 15,400 shares. 6,077 are held by Profund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Company owns 644,679 shares. City Hldg Company, a West Virginia-based fund reported 78 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 1.94 million shares. Cornerstone has 49 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.02% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 25,000 shares. Stifel Financial Corp reported 35,425 shares stake. Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2,544 shares to 24,663 shares, valued at $8.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 68,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 501,183 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX).