Creative Planning Has Boosted Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $14.93 Million; Cornercap Investment Counsel Upped Stake in Occidental Petrol Co (OXY)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petrol Co (OXY) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 8,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,383 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 39,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Occidental Petrol Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 5.43 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Creative Planning increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 2343.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 82,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,528 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.61M, up from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 17/03/2018 – Alibaba’s plan to launch Alipay-style payment in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top U.S. dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba said it has led a consortium of investors to buy about 10 percent of Chinese courier ZTO Express (Cayman) for $1.38 billion; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – COMPANY ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS HOLDING; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Daraz

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $27.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr by 8,382 shares to 21,125 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (Call) (NYSE:BA) by 33,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,200 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $723.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,775 shares to 7,929 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integer Hldgs Corp Com by 12,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,760 shares, and cut its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (NYSE:BWA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,986 were accumulated by Founders Fincl Secs Ltd Com. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Destination Wealth holds 0.02% or 5,283 shares. Van Eck holds 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 98,930 shares. Goelzer Inv Mgmt Inc reported 6,119 shares. Mackay Shields has invested 0.09% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 6,000 shares. Mackenzie Corp holds 0.23% or 1.42M shares. Bancorp Of Hawaii has 0.24% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Pictet Asset Management reported 371,444 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel invested in 0.02% or 4,136 shares. 28,494 were accumulated by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Fincl Counselors accumulated 0.02% or 6,659 shares. Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Company, a Missouri-based fund reported 4,047 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt invested 0.3% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).