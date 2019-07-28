Creative Planning Has Boosted By $9.90 Million Its Aflac (AFL) Position; Shorts at Henry Schein (HSIC) Raised By 13.23%

Creative Planning increased Aflac Inc (AFL) stake by 980.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Creative Planning acquired 198,092 shares as Aflac Inc (AFL)’s stock rose 4.67%. The Creative Planning holds 218,292 shares with $10.92 million value, up from 20,200 last quarter. Aflac Inc now has $40.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 4.36M shares traded or 47.47% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product

Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) had an increase of 13.23% in short interest. HSIC’s SI was 15.38 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 13.23% from 13.58 million shares previously. With 2.60 million avg volume, 6 days are for Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC)’s short sellers to cover HSIC’s short positions. The SI to Henry Schein Inc’s float is 10.22%. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $67.8. About 850,484 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 09/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 12/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – PROCEEDS OF LOAN WILL BE USED, AMONG OTHER THINGS, TO FUND CO’S PURCHASE OF ALL OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN BUTLER ANIMAL HEALTH HOLDING; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN & INTERNET BRANDS FORM JOINT VENTURE TO DELIVER IN; 14/03/2018 – Novavax Promotes John J. Trizzino to Expanded Role as Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC); 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF & MERGE ANIMAL HEALTH WITH VETS FIRST; 06/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN HOLDERS TO OWN 63% NEW CO

Among 7 analysts covering Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Henry Schein had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Craig Hallum. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $63 target in Monday, March 25 report. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $65 target in Thursday, February 21 report. Barclays Capital maintained Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) rating on Thursday, February 21. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $63 target. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Barrington.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold Henry Schein, Inc. shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm stated it has 310,397 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Endurant Cap L P accumulated 10,503 shares. Perigon Wealth Limited Liability Com reported 8,979 shares stake. Agf Investments holds 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 2,652 shares. Northern has invested 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated has 0% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Moody Retail Bank Tru Division holds 54 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 81,176 are owned by Pictet Asset Mgmt. North Point Managers Oh invested 2.16% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Bancshares Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Synovus Fincl holds 0% or 669 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt reported 2.25% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). De Burlo holds 0.3% or 24,710 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 97,360 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Henry Schein (HSIC) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “HSIC vs. WST: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can IDEXX’s (IDXX) International Growth Drive Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Henry Schein to Webcast Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time – Business Wire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Henry Schein, Inc. provides health care services and products to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.11 billion. It operates through two divisions, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services. It has a 20.5 P/E ratio. The Health Care Distribution segment offers dental products, including infection-control products, handpieces, preventatives, impression materials, composites, anesthetics, teeth, dental implants, gypsum, acrylics, articulators, abrasives, dental chairs, delivery units and lights, X-ray supplies and equipment, and high-tech and digital restoration equipment, as well as equipment repair services.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $121,190 activity. Margulies Anne H. had bought 2,000 shares worth $121,190 on Monday, February 25.

Among 4 analysts covering Aflac (NYSE:AFL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Aflac had 11 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Raymond James. The stock of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Raymond James. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 30. On Wednesday, May 22 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 10. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26 with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Capital Llc accumulated 4,619 shares. First Republic Mngmt holds 0.07% or 267,194 shares in its portfolio. Cookson Peirce And owns 508,805 shares or 2.15% of their US portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has invested 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 5,858 are owned by Capstone Advsr Llc. Hussman Strategic Advisors has invested 0.75% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 1.31 million are held by Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce. Webster Retail Bank N A stated it has 0.01% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). First Allied Advisory Incorporated invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Incorporated holds 1.49% or 41,089 shares in its portfolio. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 219 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Sit Invest Assocs invested in 8,025 shares. Agf Invs America owns 37,693 shares. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 688,854 shares.

Creative Planning decreased Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) stake by 30,486 shares to 40,000 valued at $477,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tallgrass Energy Lp stake by 22,640 shares and now owns 78,934 shares. Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was reduced too.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Aflac Inc (AFL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aflac Q2 EPS beats, reaffirms 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AFL, Agilent, Allergan, Barrick Gold, Cognex, Hilton, Lloyds, MetLife, Slack, Wingstop and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $3.01 million activity. LAKE CHARLES D II sold 37,880 shares worth $1.82M. The insider Lloyd Karole bought 2,000 shares worth $99,659. The insider Koide Masatoshi sold 27,120 shares worth $1.29M.