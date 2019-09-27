Creative Planning Has Boosted Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Holding; Franco-Nevada (FNV) Covered By 0 Bulls

Creative Planning increased Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) stake by 6084% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Creative Planning acquired 12,168 shares as Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)’s stock declined 15.54%. The Creative Planning holds 12,368 shares with $1.62 million value, up from 200 last quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $22.13B valuation. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $98.7. About 1.78M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY EPS $4.35-EPS $4.75; 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Wilson’s WTX101 is in Phase 3 Development as a Novel Treatment for a Rare, Genetic, and Chronic Copper-Mediated Liver Disorder; 15/03/2018 – Alexion’s second rare blood disorder drug could fortify future revenue; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 ALSO ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF LACTATE DEHYDROGENASE NORMALIZATION; 16/04/2018 – APELLIS – IN H2 2018, PLANS TO INITIATE A PHASE 3 TRIAL IN 70 PATIENTS WITH PNH VS TREATMENT WITH APL-2 MONOTHERAPY TO TREATMENT WITH ECULIZUMAB; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: Brazil Represents Low Single Digit Percentage of Worldwide Sales; 11/04/2018 – STATEMENT BY THE INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF WILSON THERAPEUTICS IN RELATION TO THE PUBLIC OFFER FROM ALEXION; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Adds Alexion, Exits Zimmer Biomet: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Intends to Finance the Acquisition of Wilson Through Cash on Hand; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION REPORTS POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS SHOWING SUCCESSFUL

Among 3 analysts covering Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franco-Nevada has $9500 highest and $73 lowest target. $85.33’s average target is -9.06% below currents $93.83 stock price. Franco-Nevada had 9 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $9500 target in Thursday, August 8 report. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. See Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) latest ratings:

14/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $81.0000 New Target: $88.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $84.0000 New Target: $95.0000 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $73.5 New Target: $75 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $74 New Target: $73 Downgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Among 4 analysts covering Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has $16400 highest and $14600 lowest target. $153.20’s average target is 55.22% above currents $98.7 stock price. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had 9 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, September 6. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by Raymond James.

Creative Planning decreased Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) stake by 89,632 shares to 1.58M valued at $8.79 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (ICF) stake by 17,649 shares and now owns 290,572 shares. International Business Machs (Call) (NYSE:IBM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold ALXN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 203.05 million shares or 2.34% less from 207.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pension owns 0.13% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 290,994 shares. Premier Asset Management Limited Company invested in 2.72% or 88,210 shares. 14,813 were accumulated by Asset Mgmt. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 634,784 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 38,834 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Icon Advisers Incorporated owns 40,633 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. 18,235 are owned by Emory University. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda has invested 0.34% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). First Light Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.49% or 26,920 shares in its portfolio. Tekla Capital Management Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 400,014 shares. Commerce State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 3,367 shares. Us Bank & Trust De reported 35,405 shares. Intact Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,600 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.08% or 8,471 shares.

The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $93.83. About 454,400 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M