Creative Planning Decreased Position in Duke Energy New (DUK) by $1.42 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Hawk Ridge Management Increases Holding in Celestica (CLS)

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 88.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 809,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.74 million, up from 910,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.3. About 68,283 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 18/04/2018 – Lincoln International represents RFE Investments Partners in the sale of Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc. to Celestica, Inc; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Rev $1.575B-$1.675B; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q EPS 10c; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 25/04/2018 – Celestica Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 12/03/2018 Celestica Files Form 20-F; 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Celestica Completes Acquisition Of Atrenne Integrated Solutions; 27/04/2018 – Celestica: Deepak Chopra Appointed to Board of Directors

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 16,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 188,528 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.64 million, down from 204,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $96.45. About 584,620 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – DUKE RAISES BRUNSWICK 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 85%: NRC; 11/03/2018 – Duke Energy Access Event Set By MUFG Securities for Mar. 12-13; 26/04/2018 – Duke Energy Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy Sets Targets on Carbon Dioxide, Plans Renewables Investments; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.28

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26B for 13.94 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $29.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 121,104 shares to 7.66 million shares, valued at $2.26B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 6,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,828 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullinan Assoc Inc reported 61,208 shares. Luminus Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.33% or 154,300 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0.03% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 80,084 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 0.04% or 25,000 shares. Canal Ins Company has 150,166 shares for 4.36% of their portfolio. Amp Cap Limited stated it has 445,248 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 9,537 are owned by Kingfisher Cap Lc. Schroder Invest Management accumulated 401,459 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Qs Limited Liability Co stated it has 236,153 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 3.47M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 51,065 are owned by Ww Asset Management Inc. Salem Investment Counselors Inc invested in 0.19% or 22,762 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated owns 2.98M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mariner Llc invested in 0.03% or 23,998 shares. Field And Main Commercial Bank stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “CBJ Morning Buzz: CLT reveals fresh look for airport entrance; What Charlotte’s first MLS suitor says about latest bid; Duke Energy CEO among ‘Powerful’ execs – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Which Charlotte-area companies made the Dow Jones Sustainability Index? – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Are pollution controls failing at Duke Energy coal plant near Charlotte? – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.