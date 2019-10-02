Creative Planning Decreased Oneok New (OKE) Stake By $581,400; Fuller H B Co (FUL) Sentiment Is 1.13

Fuller H B Co (FUL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.12, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 86 investment managers started new and increased positions, while 76 decreased and sold their holdings in Fuller H B Co. The investment managers in our database now have: 50.31 million shares, up from 49.48 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Fuller H B Co in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 57 Increased: 68 New Position: 18.

Creative Planning decreased Oneok Inc New (OKE) stake by 4.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Creative Planning sold 8,550 shares as Oneok Inc New (OKE)’s stock rose 3.70%. The Creative Planning holds 165,123 shares with $11.36M value, down from 173,673 last quarter. Oneok Inc New now has $29.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 206,027 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M

Among 2 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ONEOK has $7500 highest and $6700 lowest target. $71.33’s average target is -0.93% below currents $72 stock price. ONEOK had 9 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy” on Monday, August 12. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $309.74 million for 24.00 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harvest Fund Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 2.98% or 4.35M shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.04% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Cambridge Inv Advsr Inc stated it has 77,396 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Piedmont Inv Advsr owns 0.04% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 15,747 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors reported 0.02% stake. Texas-based Adell Harriman & Carpenter has invested 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Hsbc Hldg Public Limited reported 0.03% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,625 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 9,734 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 1.72M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc owns 240,820 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asset Management has invested 0.44% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Stifel owns 1.50M shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj invested 0.09% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 403,582 shares.

Creative Planning increased Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) stake by 965,733 shares to 970,933 valued at $9.93M in 2019Q2. It also upped Etsy Inc stake by 16,525 shares and now owns 22,860 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VB) was raised too.

P2 Capital Partners Llc holds 4.81% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company for 1.36 million shares. Mairs & Power Inc owns 2.76 million shares or 1.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Channing Capital Management Llc has 1.47% invested in the company for 680,269 shares. The Massachusetts-based S&Co Inc has invested 1.24% in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.06 million shares.

The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $45.45. About 80,097 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) has declined 14.70% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q NET REV. $713.1M, EST. $664.5M; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in HB Fuller; 12/04/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 15.5C/SHR VS 15C; 12/04/2018 – HB Fuller Raises Dividend to 15.5c Vs. 15c; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Net $47.7M; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – REVENUE GROWTH WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT IN 2018; 14/03/2018 HB Fuller Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals