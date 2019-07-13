Creative Planning Decreased Microsoft (Call) (MSFT) Stake by $333,200; General American Investors (GAM) Shareholder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Increased Its Stake

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $936.89M market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.43. About 32,076 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has risen 5.99% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (MSFT) by 14.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 19,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, down from 133,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 07/05/2018 – Invoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 8,818 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Llc accumulated 4,000 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 728 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 1.05 million shares. Overbrook Mngmt holds 97,319 shares. Financial Svcs Corporation reported 946 shares. Old Natl Bancorporation In accumulated 21,843 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Landscape Capital owns 32,512 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 126,200 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com accumulated 7,655 shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp has 0% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 7,621 shares or 0% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 51,235 shares. Saba Cap Limited Partnership invested in 445,534 shares or 0.65% of the stock.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Tru invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Coldstream Capital Mngmt stated it has 803,898 shares or 8.29% of all its holdings. 10,499 were accumulated by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Alleghany Corporation De holds 8.52% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.52M shares. Moreover, Lynch & Associate In has 6.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 155,107 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Veritable Lp has 0.86% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Girard Prtnrs Limited invested 2.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 124,987 shares. Inverness Counsel Lc New York accumulated 676,437 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 2.79% or 433,601 shares. 290,504 were reported by Madison Invest Hldgs. Ashfield Capital Partners Limited Liability Com holds 4.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 338,558 shares. Advsr Limited Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Payden Rygel invested in 2.98% or 346,100 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $27.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 4,947 shares to 18,687 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 6,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).