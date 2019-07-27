Creative Planning Decreased Its Realty Income (O) Holding by $532,535; Share Value Declined; As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Market Valuation Rose, Global Endowment Management LP Has Upped Position by $686,400

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 129.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,920 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, up from 3,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $196.93. About 1.25M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – Accenture To Acquire MXM, A Content-Powered Digital Marketing Agency; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of lnstantaneous Equity Settlement through Distributed Ledger Technology; 06/03/2018 – Company Culture is Key to Unlocking Gender Equality and Narrowing Pay Gap, New Accenture Research Finds; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q BOOKINGS $10.3B; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx AI Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities In Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content Strategy And Digital Marketing; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY NEW BOOKINGS $10.3 BLN VS. $9.2 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Study Finds Growing Demand for Digital Health Services Revolutionizing Delivery Models: Patients, Doctors + Machines; 22/03/2018 – Investment in lnsurtech Industry Surged in 2017, with Europe Emerging as Key lnsurtech Hub, Accenture Analysis Finds; 22/05/2018 – Accenture Provides Video Platform for Turner’s OTT products

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 7,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,349 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 84,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $69.54. About 1.17M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. O’s profit will be $256.34M for 21.46 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

