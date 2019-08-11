Creative Planning Decreased Celgene (CELG) Holding by $1.82 Million as Stock Declined; Cardinal Health Com (CAH) Shareholder Argi Investment Services Boosted Its Position by $1.38 Million

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 19,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 100,114 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45 million, down from 119,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $95.14. About 2.70 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 02/04/2018 – Command and control: In sudden revamp, Celgene CEO Alles bids his COO goodbye and looks to regain confidence with management shuffle $CELG; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy in Patients with Late Stage Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma at ASCO Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – EVOTEC MAY BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE PAYMENTS AS WELL AS TIERED ROYALTIES ON EACH LICENSED PROGRAMME; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corp to Execute $2B Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 24/04/2018 – Sofinnova leads $32.4 million round for Italy’s EryDel; Celgene expands collaboration with Zymeworks $CELG $ZYME; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc Com (CAH) by 71.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 28,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 69,061 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33M, up from 40,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 2.03M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – UPDATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 28/03/2018 – Survey Finds 40 Percent of Health Care Providers Have Canceled Surgical Cases Due to Lack of Supplies; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cites Updated View on Performance of Cordis; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cardinal Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAH); 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: CO. WILL PROVIDE 2019 GUIDANCE IN AUGUST; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SMT AND CARDINAL HEALTH ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR THE INDIAN MARKET; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: 2019 `WILL BE MORE CHALLENGING’ THAN EXPECTED; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – THIRD-QUARTER REVENUE FOR PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $29.7 BLN; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL TAX RATE WAS SEVEN PERCENTAGE PTS. ABOVE EXPECTATIONS

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 212,504 shares to 214,504 shares, valued at $40.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 511,051 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.22% or 197,800 shares. Bp Public Ltd Liability Corporation owns 76,000 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Interocean Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1,550 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 2,467 shares. Azimuth Mngmt Ltd Co has 2,784 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Interstate National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 1,595 shares in its portfolio. 196,914 were reported by Gam Ag. Keybank Association Oh reported 225,280 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Birch Hill Inv Advisors Ltd has 44,172 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Diligent Invsts Limited Liability Co has 3,665 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 1.03 million shares. Carlson Capital Lp holds 2.35 million shares or 3.93% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated accumulated 176,960 shares. Smith Salley And Assoc holds 11,434 shares.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 11,444 shares to 38,152 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp Com (NYSE:EXC) by 28,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,952 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp Com (NYSE:AES).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Hldgs Ag invested in 30,661 shares. Sei Investments Co holds 352,415 shares. City accumulated 1,310 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Benjamin F Edwards And stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Synovus owns 0% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 1,134 shares. Colorado-based Jbf Capital has invested 0.08% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Carroll Fincl Associates holds 0% or 128 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Investment LP invested in 63,390 shares. 3,976 were reported by Strs Ohio. Oakworth Capital Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Rampart Inv Mngmt Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Pzena Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.79% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.07% or 87,554 shares. 29,219 are owned by Cadence Ltd Liability.