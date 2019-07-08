Creative Planning Decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stake By $824,560; Amphenol (APH) Shorts Down By 13.27%

Creative Planning decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 7.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Creative Planning sold 4,685 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock rose 10.99%. The Creative Planning holds 57,191 shares with $10.07 million value, down from 61,876 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $121.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $191.03. About 109,783 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 20/03/2018 – Accenture PLC expected to post earnings of $1.49 a share – summary; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping; 25/04/2018 – Accenture CEO Gives Strategy for Digital Transformation (Video); 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey Shows; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to; 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights; 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®; 22/03/2018 – Investment in lnsurtech Industry Surged in 2017, with Europe Emerging as Key lnsurtech Hub, Accenture Analysis Finds

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) had a decrease of 13.27% in short interest. APH’s SI was 3.40M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 13.27% from 3.92M shares previously. With 1.07M avg volume, 3 days are for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)’s short sellers to cover APH’s short positions. The SI to Amphenol Corporation’s float is 1.14%. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $97.42. About 23,512 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 5.74% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Bd of Directors of Amphenol Corp; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.63 BLN TO $7.75 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp Announces New Buyback Plan; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Raises Dividend to 23c Vs. 19c; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Condor Cap Mgmt owns 18,088 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. The California-based San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp Inc (Ca) has invested 0.09% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt invested in 2.78 million shares. Mairs Pwr reported 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Hudock Ltd invested in 0% or 17 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited holds 18,199 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 249 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning has 57,191 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 5,629 are held by Buckingham Management. Praesidium Mngmt Company reported 929,917 shares or 10.87% of all its holdings. Cullinan Assocs Inc reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Northern holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 9.95M shares. Washington Tru Co invested in 1.05% or 107,824 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability reported 1,900 shares stake. Linscomb And Williams owns 26,192 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture had 16 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Citigroup. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of ACN in report on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ACN in report on Thursday, June 13 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, March 29. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ACN in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Wednesday, January 16 to “Buy”.

Creative Planning increased Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) stake by 18,780 shares to 18,980 valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1. It also upped International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 181,388 shares and now owns 184,088 shares. Ishares Inc was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Amphenol (NYSE:APH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amphenol had 13 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 10. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 2 by SunTrust. Morgan Stanley maintained Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $110 target.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $29.10 billion. It operates through two divisions, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. It has a 25.09 P/E ratio. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

