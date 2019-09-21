Creative Planning Cut Holding in First Solar (FSLR) as Market Value Rose; As Coty (COTY) Stock Rose, Shareholder Jackson Wealth Management Cut by $4.79 Million Its Stake

Creative Planning decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 22.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 6,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The institutional investor held 20,853 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37 million, down from 26,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $66.7. About 1.60 million shares traded or 53.65% up from the average. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 13/04/2018 – KENGEN OF KENYA TO INVEST $57 MILLION ON ITS FIRST SOLAR PLANT; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SEES FY`18 CAPEX $850M TO $950M, SAW $700M TO $800M; 26/04/2018 – First Solar New Factory Doing So Well It’s Planning Another One; 23/04/2018 – DJ First Solar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSLR); 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR KEEPS YR GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SAYS THE CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR AGGREGATE BORROWINGS OF UP TO AUD 151.0 MLN ($113 MLN); 25/04/2018 – Exclusive – First Solar approaches banks for Aussie project; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Announces New U.S. Manufacturing Plant; 04/05/2018 – JA Solar to Supply 8.1MW of Mono PERC Modules to First Solar Power Plant Utilizing PERC Modules in Brazil; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO OPEN NEW MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO

Jackson Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 82.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc sold 435,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 89,547 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, down from 525,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 3.34 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring; 21/03/2018 – COTY – TO USE PROCEEDS, WITH BORROWINGS UNDER A CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REPAY, REFINANCE INDEBTEDNESS UNDER EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES, AMONG OTHERS; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q NET REV. $2.22B, EST. $2.17B; 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss $77M; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 12C; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER SR UNSECURED NOTES; 15/05/2018 – DYNAMO REDUCED PX, COTY, KHC, BUD, MELI IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY NET REVENUES OF $2,222.7 MLN INCREASED 9.4% AS REPORTED; 20/03/2018 – COTY CUT TO Ba3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S

Analysts await First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 96.30% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.54 per share. FSLR’s profit will be $111.72 million for 15.73 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by First Solar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -688.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold FSLR shares while 89 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 61.00 million shares or 0.48% less from 61.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $29.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,005 shares to 11,225 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 35,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,297 shares, and has risen its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. COTY’s profit will be $60.33M for 31.78 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34M and $459.75M US Long portfolio