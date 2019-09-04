Creative Planning Cut By $1.09 Million Its Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Position; US Concrete (USCR)’s Sentiment Is 1.01

Creative Planning decreased Southside Bancshares Inc (SBSI) stake by 34.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Creative Planning sold 32,996 shares as Southside Bancshares Inc (SBSI)’s stock declined 0.52%. The Creative Planning holds 63,305 shares with $2.10 million value, down from 96,301 last quarter. Southside Bancshares Inc now has $1.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $32.17. About 72,059 shares traded. Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) has risen 0.41% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.41% the S&P500. Some Historical SBSI News: 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Southside Elementary Charter School Mon, 3/12/2018, 5:30 PM; 20/03/2018 – Ovolo Southside brings a unique theatrical experience to visitors with HKAPA; 08/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority Financial 3/8/2018 3/8/2018; 21/05/2018 – Lehigh University, EdR Celebrate Groundbreaking of SouthSide Commons; 02/05/2018 – Southside Market & Barbeque Announces New Location; 09/03/2018 – Rep. Moore: Investigation Opened into Southside SSA Office Closure; 06/03/2018 Rep. Moore: Rep. Moore Calls for Investigation into Southside SSA Office Closure; 24/04/2018 – Virginia AG: April 24, 2018 – Drug Takeback Day Events to Be Held Across Southside Virginia

US Concrete Inc (USCR) investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 81 active investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 80 sold and trimmed positions in US Concrete Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 15.03 million shares, down from 16.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding US Concrete Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 51 Increased: 56 New Position: 25.

More notable recent U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 53% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance" on August 30, 2019

U.S. Concrete, Inc. produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related services and products for the construction industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $651.78 million. It operates through two divisions, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. It has a 42.93 P/E ratio. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customersÂ’ job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

Lomas Capital Management Llc holds 2.79% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. for 628,798 shares. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owns 614,124 shares or 2.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Dallas Securities Inc. has 1.8% invested in the company for 60,526 shares. The New York-based Gm Advisory Group Inc. has invested 1.12% in the stock. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 379,869 shares.

The stock increased 0.44% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.7. About 461,786 shares traded or 107.91% up from the average. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (USCR) has declined 7.76% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500.

Analysts await U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 110.00% or $0.66 from last year’s $0.6 per share. USCR’s profit will be $20.18 million for 8.08 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.20 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Concrete, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -730.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Made The Cut – Yahoo Finance" on August 8, 2019

Analysts await Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.58 per share. SBSI’s profit will be $19.58 million for 13.87 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Southside Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.45% EPS growth.

Creative Planning increased Ishares Inc stake by 76,507 shares to 184,348 valued at $6.28 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 123,254 shares and now owns 124,454 shares. Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) was raised too.