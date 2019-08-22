Creative Planning Cut Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake; 683 Capital Management Boosted Pg&E (PCG) Position

Creative Planning decreased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 2.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Creative Planning sold 8,319 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Creative Planning holds 287,141 shares with $13.70M value, down from 295,460 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $78.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 6.58M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 29/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 3/29/2018, 7:30 PM; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Housing Authority Thu, 3/8/2018, 10:00 AM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 27/03/2018 – U.S

683 Capital Management Llc increased Pg&E Corp (PCG) stake by 289.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 683 Capital Management Llc acquired 1.92M shares as Pg&E Corp (PCG)’s stock declined 16.45%. The 683 Capital Management Llc holds 2.59M shares with $46.07 million value, up from 665,101 last quarter. Pg&E Corp now has $6.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 5.06% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $12.25. About 12.35 million shares traded or 51.54% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E CFO JASON WELLS COMMENTS ON CALL; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:56 PM; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/13/2018 10:16 AM; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 04:16 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 14/03/2018 – InsideSources: California Utility Company PG&E Faces Potentially Deadly Wildfire Liability

Among 4 analysts covering Bristol Myers (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Bristol Myers has $63 highest and $5100 lowest target. $55.75’s average target is 16.71% above currents $47.77 stock price. Bristol Myers had 13 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $5500 target in Friday, May 3 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Puzo Michael J owns 0.22% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 11,860 shares. Stevens Capital Management LP invested in 226,954 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 40,950 shares. Argyle reported 1.47% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). British Columbia Invest Mngmt stated it has 645,786 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Com Il reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Riverbridge Prtnrs Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cornerstone Inv holds 9,764 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Com holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 158,553 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Lenox Wealth Inc has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Co Ltd holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 489,398 shares. Stewart And Patten Com Ltd Liability Com holds 0.17% or 19,875 shares. Jfs Wealth Limited Company holds 655 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.23% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.37 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Looks Incredibly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Analysts Upgrade Drug Stocks HZNP and BMY – Schaeffers Research” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Has Upside â€” But Mind the Risks – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Large Option Trader Buying Nektar Calls Following Stock Crash – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Is Stumbling Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Creative Planning increased Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) stake by 6,840 shares to 9,726 valued at $717,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) stake by 8,555 shares and now owns 8,755 shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II also bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday, May 16. 11,000 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares with value of $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 77,765 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tudor Et Al reported 18,275 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 10,100 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Lonestar Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.99% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Reilly Financial Limited Company invested in 250 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Co Inc has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, Bancorp Of Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Baupost Grp Lc Ma reported 24.50 million shares. First Personal Fincl holds 0% or 550 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 75,770 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs Incorporated owns 15,569 shares. Bogle Inv Limited Partnership De reported 77,861 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 8,600 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Among 5 analysts covering PG\u0026E (NYSE:PCG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PG\u0026E has $2300 highest and $400 lowest target. $16’s average target is 30.61% above currents $12.25 stock price. PG\u0026E had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 15. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $20 target in Monday, March 4 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Friday, June 21. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by UBS. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by UBS. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, August 19 by Citigroup.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “PG&E Shares Tank After New Bankruptcy Rulings – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E denies report it deferred maintenance on equipment – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E hopes to stay in charge of Chapter 11 process – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Another California county eyes parts of PG&E – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E Braces for Major Drop After Bankruptcy Ruling – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 19, 2019.