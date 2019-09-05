Creative Planning Boosted Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holding; As Starbucks (SBUX) Share Value Rose, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Has Cut by $4.03 Million Its Stake

Creative Planning increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 33.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 35,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 142,902 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67 million, up from 107,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $53.1. About 1.29M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Transaction Is Expected to Close During the Next Qtr; 20/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS- UNDER TERMS, BROOKFIELD WILL AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE ANOTHER 24.9% INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP OVER TIME; 14/05/2018 – BGH SAYS AUSTRALIANSUPER ISN’T SUPPORTIVE OF BROOKFIELD BID; 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 02/04/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Completes Annual Filings

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold 54,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.36 million, down from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $95.56. About 5.34M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: OVERLAP OF SOME BUSINESSES WITH STARBUCKS TOLERATED; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks: A Big Deal Should Mean a Sharper Focus — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks is making changes following outrage over the arrest of two black men at one of its cafes in Philadelphia last week; 17/04/2018 – This innovation comes as Starbucks has struggled over several quarters with weak sales in the U.S; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Further Details Will Be Provided in a Mutually Agreed Public Statement; 16/04/2018 – Philly OEM: City Offices Release Statements Regarding Starbucks Incident; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks has updated its guest policy to allow people to use its cafe and restrooms without making a purchase; 16/03/2018 – Orin Smith Helped Steer Starbucks Through Era of Espresso-Fueled Growth

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $27.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (Call) (NYSE:WFC) by 531,764 shares to 100 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 144,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 620,211 shares, and cut its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL).

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brookfield Residential seeks consent for reorganization – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brookfield Asset Management Reports Second Quarter 2019 Net Income and FFO – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Fool.ca published: “The Best Growth Stocks for 2020 and Beyond | The – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brookfield Business Partners Announces Renewal Of limited Partnership Unit Normal Course Issuer Bid – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.13 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Starbucks Stock a Buy at All-Time Highs? – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Starbucks pulls forward buybacks – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Stocks to Buy for $20 or Less – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Steven Cohen Tries His Luck With Luckin Coffee – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks Management Talks Digital Initiatives, China, and More – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.