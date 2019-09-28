Cray (CRAY) Shareholder First Washington Has Trimmed Its Position by $9.23 Million; Cs Mckee LP Has Decreased Position in Chevron (CVX) as Share Price Rose

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Cray Inc (CRAY) by 99.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 263,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.77% . The institutional investor held 371 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13,000, down from 264,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Cray Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. It closed at $35.01 lastly. It is down 44.63% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 14/03/2018 – Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National Institutes for Quantum and Radiol; 01/05/2018 – CRAY SEES 2Q REV. $110.0M, EST. $86.1M; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q REV. $79.6M, EST. $50.1M; 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 01/05/2018 – Cray’s Reports Strong Results Though Product Mix Expected to Dent 2018 Adjusted Gross Margins — Market Mover; 01/05/2018 – Cray Sees 2Q Rev $110M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.4% Position in Cray; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cray Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAY)

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 5.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 133,863 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.66 million, down from 142,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 6.60M shares traded or 18.68% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Net $3.6B; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 15.69 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Cap Incorporated invested in 0.66% or 18,815 shares. Moreover, Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Garde reported 2,687 shares. Moreover, Oakworth Inc has 0.33% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Dean Investment Assoc Ltd Co stated it has 66,324 shares. National Asset Mngmt reported 29,995 shares. Premier Asset Lc reported 10,150 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability stated it has 2.2% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mercer Capital Advisers stated it has 0.92% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Corp invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.31% or 9,792 shares in its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invests holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 90,324 shares. Syntal Ptnrs Lc invested in 107,058 shares or 2.86% of the stock. Advisors Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.79% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.42 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold CRAY shares while 46 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 34.86 million shares or 9.65% less from 38.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westchester Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 900 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 0.01% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd Liability Company, South Dakota-based fund reported 18,990 shares. 2,611 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Commercial Bank Of America De holds 35,892 shares. Millennium Ltd holds 0.01% or 140,552 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Gabelli And Inv Advisers owns 0.05% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 13,300 shares. Carroll holds 0% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 2 shares. Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 147,764 shares. Everence Capital Inc owns 6,960 shares. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv invested in 7,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 2.02 million were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership. Citigroup holds 57,210 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY).

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $202.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 58,300 shares to 204,850 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 120,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 796,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW).