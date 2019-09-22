Cray (CRAY) Shareholder First Washington Has Cut Holding; Empire St Rlty Tr (ESRT) Holder Chilton Capital Management Cut Position by $2.76 Million as Stock Value Declined

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Cray Inc (CRAY) by 99.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 263,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.77% . The institutional investor held 371 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13,000, down from 264,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Cray Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. It closed at $34.97 lastly. It is down 44.63% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q REV. $79.6M, EST. $50.1M; 01/05/2018 – Cray Reaffirms Rev Growth Expectations for 2018; 28/03/2018 – New Cray Artificial Intelligence Offerings Designed to Accelerate Customers’ Al From Pilot to Production; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cray Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAY); 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 53C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.4% Position in Cray; 18/04/2018 – Cray Debuts AMD EPYC™ Processors in Supercomputer Product Line; 14/03/2018 – Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National Institutes for Quantum and Radiol; 01/05/2018 – Cray’s Reports Strong Results Though Product Mix Expected to Dent 2018 Adjusted Gross Margins — Market Mover; 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Loss/Shr 62c

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (ESRT) by 43.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 197,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 260,492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, down from 457,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.02. About 1.10 million shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 8,388 shares to 206,893 shares, valued at $10.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 42,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold ESRT shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 3.51% more from 123.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Group owns 419 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 2.04M shares. Boothbay Fund Management invested in 60,870 shares or 0.08% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 72,561 shares. Teachers Insur Annuity Association Of America invested in 53,020 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Chilton Capital Management reported 260,492 shares. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 0% or 1,301 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 9,500 shares stake. Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.38M shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp reported 70,649 shares stake. Asset Management One Limited holds 0.02% or 269,059 shares. Prudential Fin Inc has invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). 17,471 are held by Paloma Prns Mngmt Company. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 113,959 shares.

More notable recent Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “iCapital Network Inc. Expands at Empire State Realty Trust’s One Grand Central Place – PRNewswire” on April 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Misses Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Empire State Building Exclusive 4th of July Celebration – PRNewswire” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. ESRT’s profit will be $82.07M for 15.24 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.57 EPS, down 21.28% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.75 actual EPS reported by Cray Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% EPS growth.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $202.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,360 shares to 3,251 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 264,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Avalara Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold CRAY shares while 46 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 34.86 million shares or 9.65% less from 38.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co, California-based fund reported 9,455 shares. Parkside National Bank And owns 49 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 27,949 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Company stated it has 6,482 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 179,864 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 12,000 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 86,157 shares. Gotham Asset Management Llc has invested 0.01% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Envestnet Asset Inc invested in 0% or 5,887 shares. Harvest Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 1.05% or 22,000 shares. Pentwater Cap Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 20,000 shares. Moreover, Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 24,634 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 16,116 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The reported 290,220 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 25,680 shares.