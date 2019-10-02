Cray (CRAY) Market Valuation Rose While First Washington Trimmed by $9.23 Million Its Holding; Great West Life Assurance Company Boosted Its Holding in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) as Stock Price Rose

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Cray Inc (CRAY) by 99.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 263,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.77% . The institutional investor held 371 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13,000, down from 264,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Cray Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. It closed at $35.01 lastly. It is down 44.63% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Rev $79.6M; 01/05/2018 – Cray’s Reports Strong Results Though Product Mix Expected to Dent 2018 Adjusted Gross Margins — Market Mover; 21/05/2018 – Cray to Deliver Mission-Critical Supercomputer to Japan Meteorological Agency; 28/03/2018 – New Cray Artificial Intelligence Offerings Designed to Accelerate Customers’ Al From Pilot to Production; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cray Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAY); 06/04/2018 – Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Cray, Dell, Fujitsu & Hewlett Packard Enterprise – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Cray Sees 2Q Rev $110M; 01/05/2018 – Cray Backs 2018 Revenue Growth 10% to 15%; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.4% Position in Cray; 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Loss/Shr 62c

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by 325.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 11,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 14,989 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.81M, up from 3,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Erie Indty Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $181.21. About 137,414 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $202.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 74,138 shares to 205,189 shares, valued at $14.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avalara Inc by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold CRAY shares while 46 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 34.86 million shares or 9.65% less from 38.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,880 are owned by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. Voloridge Invest Management Limited Liability reported 24,634 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 32,079 shares. Mason Street Limited reported 13,746 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 269,000 shares. 448,830 are owned by Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc. Sector Pension Board has 0.04% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 125,772 shares. Sei Invests Company holds 34,716 shares. Cortina Asset Ltd Llc has 0.29% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Gamco Incorporated Et Al holds 32,736 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 340,444 were reported by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt. Jefferies Limited Co holds 59,753 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability holds 1,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us National Bank De invested in 5,966 shares.

Analysts await Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.57 EPS, down 21.28% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.75 actual EPS reported by Cray Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% EPS growth.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $43.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 12,071 shares to 479,706 shares, valued at $58.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 167,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 495,933 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,024 activity.