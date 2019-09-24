Cray (CRAY) Holder First Washington Trimmed Its Position as Shares Rose; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Royal London Asset Management LTD Has Increased Its Stake by $758,976

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 3,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $224.13M, up from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $186.89. About 1.28M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says company is working with special counsel Robert Mueller in; 02/04/2018 – MediaRadar CEO Sees Snap Potentially Leaving Facebook Ads (Video); 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO INTRODUCE NEW FEATURES ALLOWING USERS TO DOWNLOAD AND DELETE THEIR DATA – BLOG POST; 21/03/2018 – Facebook on Wednesday it was enacting six main initiatives to prevent companies from having access to people’s personal data without proper authorization; 26/04/2018 – Facebook slammed by UK lawmakers as CTO promises transparency overhaul; 03/05/2018 – Facebook has developed a team and software to ensure that its artificial intelligence systems make decisions as ethically as possible; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES STAKE IN ETSY – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Most Divisive Facebook Ads Bought by Suspicious Groups (Correct); 21/03/2018 – BRITISH PM MAY SAYS RIGHT THAT CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, PARENT COMPANY SHOULD BE PROPERLY INVESTIGATED; 23/03/2018 – FB: Information Commissioner’s Office tells judge they need warrant as have grounds for suspecting that @CamAnalytica has NOT deleted the Facebook data from its servers as asserted. – ! $FB

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Cray Inc (CRAY) by 99.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 263,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.77% . The institutional investor held 371 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13,000, down from 264,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Cray Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $34.99. It is down 44.63% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 06/04/2018 – Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Cray, Dell, Fujitsu & Hewlett Packard Enterprise – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 01/05/2018 – CRAY SEES 2Q REV. $110.0M, EST. $86.1M; 01/05/2018 – Cray Sees 2Q Rev $110M; 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Rev $79.6M; 18/04/2018 – Cray Debuts AMD EPYC™ Processors in Supercomputer Product Line; 01/05/2018 – Cray Reaffirms Rev Growth Expectations for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Cray’s Reports Strong Results Though Product Mix Expected to Dent 2018 Adjusted Gross Margins — Market Mover; 28/03/2018 – New Cray Artificial Intelligence Offerings Designed to Accelerate Customers’ Al From Pilot to Production; 14/03/2018 – Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National Institutes for Quantum and Radiol

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $10.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 7,775 shares to 93,764 shares, valued at $21.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 26,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,324 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Takes Another Jump From Bullish Trendline – Live Trading News” on August 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “These 3 Tailwinds Will Push Facebook Stock Above $200 – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains – Live Trading News” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Federal clashes grow over investigating tech – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: Four 11% To 23% Trades – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hodges Management has invested 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Paloma Mgmt Communications has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 11,302 are held by Wunderlich Cap Managemnt. Prio Wealth Lp reported 1.75% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stephens Inc Ar has 117,823 shares. Argent Cap Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 284,610 shares or 2.09% of the stock. Fdx Advisors has 124,627 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Moody Bancshares Tru Division holds 0.84% or 153,775 shares in its portfolio. Budros Ruhlin And Roe owns 3,108 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Covington Cap Management, a California-based fund reported 59,220 shares. Jabodon Pt Co has 15,379 shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ri has 4,166 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtn Inc accumulated 41,908 shares or 0.61% of the stock. First Tru Ltd Partnership owns 4.48M shares. Garde Cap, Washington-based fund reported 5,039 shares.

Analysts await Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.57 earnings per share, down 21.28% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Cray Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Cray Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAY) on Behalf of Cray Shareholders and Encourages Cray Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cray Shasta Sparks New AI Research Program at Indiana University – GlobeNewswire” published on June 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cray Elects Stephen Gold to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cray Pursues Advanced Research With DOE for Exascale Systems – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Study Finds On-premises Systems are Critical to Enterprise AI Implementations – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $202.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalara Inc by 5,000 shares to 26,520 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 352,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 901,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold CRAY shares while 46 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 34.86 million shares or 9.65% less from 38.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 80,468 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Everence Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 6,960 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 290,220 shares. 6,742 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Geode Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 593,252 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 14,104 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 16,116 shares. American Intl stated it has 30,653 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prelude Cap Ltd Liability reported 19,750 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company reported 93,452 shares. Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 263,850 shares. 400 were reported by Grp One Trading Lp. 172,272 were reported by Invesco Ltd. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 1,700 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 7,091 shares.