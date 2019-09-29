Cray (CRAY) Holder First Washington Has Cut Holding by $9.23 Million as Stock Rose; First Ctzns Bancshares N (FCNCA) Holder Maltese Capital Management Trimmed Position as Stock Price Rose

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Cray Inc (CRAY) by 99.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 263,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.77% . The institutional investor held 371 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13,000, down from 264,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Cray Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. It closed at $35.01 lastly. It is down 44.63% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 53C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C; 21/05/2018 – Cray to Deliver Mission-Critical Supercomputer to Japan Meteorological Agency; 14/03/2018 Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National lnstitutes for Quantum and Radiological Science and Technology; 06/04/2018 – Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Cray, Dell, Fujitsu & Hewlett Packard Enterprise – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 01/05/2018 – Cray Sees 2Q Rev $110M; 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Rev $79.6M; 01/05/2018 – Cray Backs 2018 Revenue Growth 10% to 15%

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (FCNCA) by 38.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The institutional investor held 5,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61M, down from 9,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $473.91. About 37,411 shares traded. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) has risen 13.45% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCNCA News: 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 27/03/2018 – FIRST-CITIZENS BANK SAYS MERGER WITH HOMEBANCORP INC IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Fourth Annual First Citizens Bank Small Business Forecast Shows U.S. Small Business Owners Positive About 2018, Less Certain Ab; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP INC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT WILL REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL; 01/05/2018 – First Citizens Bank Completes Merger With Homebancorp, Homebanc; 10/04/2018 – First Citizens Issues Clarification on Milwaukee Area Guaranty Bank Branches; 10/04/2018 – WI LayoffNotices: Notice First Citizens Bank 2018040901; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP – UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT, FIRST CITIZENS HAS AGREED TO VOLUNTARY DISMISSAL OF ITS LAWSUIT BEFORE NORTH CAROLINA BUSINESS COURT; 27/03/2018 HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank FCNCA; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP BUYS BACK ALL KS SHRS OWNED BY FIRST CITIZENS

Analysts await Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.57 EPS, down 21.28% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.75 actual EPS reported by Cray Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold CRAY shares while 46 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 34.86 million shares or 9.65% less from 38.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.03% stake. 14,016 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) or 16,116 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 172,272 shares. Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership stated it has 13,160 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital reported 0% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Carroll Fin Assoc Incorporated has invested 0% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Moreover, Jane Street Ltd has 0% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 6,742 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn reported 27,996 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 35,864 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 242,228 shares in its portfolio. Glazer Limited Liability Corp owns 15,600 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reported 565,069 shares. Mairs & Power reported 0.08% stake.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $202.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 352,720 shares to 901,583 shares, valued at $6.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 120,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 796,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 11 investors sold FCNCA shares while 60 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 4.86 million shares or 10.30% less from 5.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T invested 0.05% of its portfolio in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Carroll Associate Incorporated invested 0.24% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia invested in 0% or 700 shares. First Advsr LP reported 0.02% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Morgan Stanley holds 4,884 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Art Advisors Limited Liability reported 898 shares. Principal Grp Inc owns 690 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 15,038 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.03% or 868 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) for 125 shares. Brandywine Llc reported 17,945 shares. Eagle Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,560 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust accumulated 12,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) by 13,094 shares to 119,311 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harborone Bancorp Inc by 73,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 642,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Essa Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ESSA).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.38 million activity. HOLDING FRANK B JR bought $37,000 worth of stock. $34,160 worth of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was bought by Hoppe Robert R. Holding Olivia Britton bought $843,750 worth of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on Monday, June 17.