Crawford Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Stake by $640,040 as Stock Value Rose; Sfe Investment Counsel Decreased Position in Clean Harbors (CLH) as Market Value Rose

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 16,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.47M, down from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 1.85 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR CLINICALLY, STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN PFS FOR PATIENTS TREATED WITH IMBRUVICA PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB; 20/03/2018 – lnovio Closes License and Collaboration Agreement with ApolloBio To Develop and Commercialize VGX-3100 in Greater China; 05/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – BOARD ALSO BELIEVES IT WOULD BE IN BEST INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS FOR HIM TO SERVE FOR ONE FURTHER YEAR, DURING A PERIOD OF BOARD CHANGES; 22/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA LOKELMA APPROVED IN EU FOR ADULTS W/ HYPERKALAEMIA; 24/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – ASTRAZENECA REPORTS RESULTS FROM ARCTIC TRIAL IN THIRD-LINE NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca’s drug Fasenra flops in COPD trial; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TABLETS RECEIVE EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg International Growth Adds AstraZeneca; 21/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Forxiga Submission in Japan for Type-1 Diabetes

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 38.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 7,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 11,456 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $819,000, down from 18,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 144,323 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Clean Harbors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLH); 29/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 281308 – CLEAN HARBORS DEER PARK; 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q REV. $749.8M, EST. $726.6M; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – LAUNCH: CLEAN HARBORS $397M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; CALL APRIL 5; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 24.48 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP) by 20,009 shares to 355,057 shares, valued at $7.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hubbell Inc by 52,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 388,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 14,869 shares to 33,274 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 40,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold CLH shares while 91 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 49.93 million shares or 2.14% less from 51.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Limited Com reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). 6,500 are held by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. 5,666 were reported by Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc). Hightower Advsrs Lc accumulated 4,950 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Invests reported 81,021 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 32,405 were reported by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Cipher Limited Partnership reported 5,497 shares. Bb&T Lc holds 15,293 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cwm Lc has 0% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 146 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Co holds 931,125 shares. California Employees Retirement owns 94,814 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Raymond James And holds 0% or 11,881 shares. Connecticut-based Trexquant Investment LP has invested 0.07% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Bb&T Corp stated it has 50,241 shares. Quantbot Technology LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 4,507 shares.