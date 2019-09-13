Crawford Investment Counsel Trimmed Flowers Foods (FLO) Position; Consonance Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Adma Biologics (ADMA) Stake

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) stake by 24.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Consonance Capital Management Lp acquired 1.12M shares as Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA)’s stock declined 19.20%. The Consonance Capital Management Lp holds 5.71 million shares with $22.08 million value, up from 4.59 million last quarter. Adma Biologics Inc now has $301.04 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.07. About 422,166 shares traded. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has declined 42.36% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 16/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics Granted U.S. Patent for Treating Respiratory Infections; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – AT MARCH 31, 2018, ADMA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $26.1 MLN, AS COMPARED TO $43.1 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 22/04/2018 DJ ADMA Biologics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMA); 24/04/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – COMPLETED MANUFACTURING, RELEASE AND HAS MADE COMMERCIAL SALES OF ITS FIRST BATCH OF NABI-HB; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Total Outstanding Common Stk Reduced by Approximately 19%; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – ADMA WILL TERMINATE RIGHTS TO REPURCHASE 2 ADMA BIOCENTERS WHICH CO HAD PREVIOUSLY AGREED TO TRANSFER TO BPC ON JANUARY 1, 2019; 16/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUED PATENT COVERING METHODS OF TREATING RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – BPC WILL WAIVE AND TERMINATE ALL RIGHTS TO NAME A DIRECTOR AND OBSERVER TO ADMA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 24/04/2018 – ADMA Biologics Announces the Release of its First Commercial Batch of Nabi-HB Manufactured Under its Ownership

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) stake by 7.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 13,819 shares as Flowers Foods Inc (FLO)’s stock rose 10.44%. The Crawford Investment Counsel Inc holds 176,539 shares with $4.11 million value, down from 190,358 last quarter. Flowers Foods Inc now has $4.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.36. About 353,965 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C; 17/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Flowers Foods at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWERS’ Baa2 RATING; OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 11/03/2018 – Flowers Foods Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 19-20; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC – REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Flowers Foods, Inc. – FLO; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC FLO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.10, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.16

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold FLO shares while 87 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 133.48 million shares or 0.42% less from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Prtn Incorporated invested in 53,525 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bragg owns 152,706 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Company holds 0.35% or 983,584 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc holds 2.00 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested 0.03% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Atwood & Palmer invested in 6,362 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Roberts Glore And Il reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Vanguard Group Inc owns 20.16M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Css Ltd Il, Illinois-based fund reported 5,100 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel owns 0.12% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 176,539 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust stated it has 353,163 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 20,943 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 81,961 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.23 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.23 per share. FLO’s profit will be $48.64 million for 24.30 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Flowers Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) stake by 105,930 shares to 4.07M valued at $68.34M in 2019Q2. It also upped Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) stake by 35,743 shares and now owns 792,388 shares. Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) was raised too.

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) stake by 2.38M shares to 8.61 million valued at $167.02 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Savara Inc stake by 1.53 million shares and now owns 1.57 million shares. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) was reduced too.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $5.50 million activity. $48,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) was bought by Grossman Jerrold B. On Friday, May 17 LENZ BRIAN bought $20,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) or 5,000 shares. $18,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) was bought by Mond James on Friday, May 17. 4.00 million shares valued at $16.00 million were bought by PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC on Tuesday, May 21. Guiheen Lawrence P. had bought 25,000 shares worth $100,000 on Friday, May 17. 30,000 shares valued at $120,000 were bought by Grossman Adam S on Friday, May 17. 5.81 million shares were sold by Biotest Divestiture Trust, worth $21.80M on Thursday, June 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 3.25, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold ADMA shares while 6 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 63.95 million shares or 192.43% more from 21.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 2,389 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Susquehanna Llp accumulated 0% or 131,953 shares. Northern owns 299,248 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Llc has invested 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Broadfin Limited stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). State Street has 396,893 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Co reported 765,000 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) for 58,374 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 2,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) for 17,625 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA).