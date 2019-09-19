Crawford Investment Counsel Trimmed Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $566,564; Home Depot (Put) (HD) Holder Financial Architects Has Increased Holding by $317,200

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 364,743 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.93M, down from 368,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $135.22. About 1.92M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-ESPN’s new boss likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive- Recode; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (Put) (HD) by 321.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 1,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $416,000, up from 475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $229.91. About 640,248 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 52,363 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 0.29% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 0.88% or 29,069 shares. New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Capital Lc has invested 0.47% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated owns 2.04% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 14,278 shares. Cibc Ww, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 439,737 shares. Strategic Service reported 1,535 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.73% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 12.25M shares. Hilltop reported 8,203 shares stake. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 26,480 shares. 1,904 were accumulated by Chartist Inc Ca. 4,244 were accumulated by Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd Com. Ls Advisors Limited Liability, a Michigan-based fund reported 132,196 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 1.61M shares. Linscomb & Williams holds 6,864 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS) by 2,362 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $140,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 35,972 shares to 797,354 shares, valued at $82.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

