Crawford Investment Counsel Trimmed Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $1.07 Million; Stock Value Declined; First Hawaiian Bank Upped Position in Splunk (SPLK) as Market Valuation Rose

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 20,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 502,287 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.12M, down from 522,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 128.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 9,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 16,445 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, up from 7,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $110.36. About 954,845 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 38,518 shares to 337,059 shares, valued at $17.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 6,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 3.64 million shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. 9,934 were reported by Northstar Asset Ltd. Sfe Inv Counsel stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 1.87 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pension accumulated 4.64M shares. Bellecapital Ltd holds 3.35% or 97,613 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 22.06 million shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The invested in 0.77% or 1.12M shares. Van Eck Assoc holds 0.03% or 97,729 shares in its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt owns 3.24 million shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Maryland-based Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.53% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc holds 8,450 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 920,834 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. Florida-based Palisades Hudson Asset Lp has invested 0.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Rech reported 4,000 shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability holds 0.42% or 115,500 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Lp has 62,664 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 87,827 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 45,214 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 148,047 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Asset has 0.03% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corporation invested in 25,697 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 637,022 shares. Jpmorgan Chase &, New York-based fund reported 2.42M shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 60,607 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Capital Fund Management accumulated 24,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Communications Limited has 0.8% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 386,698 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.47 million shares. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

