Crawford Investment Counsel Stake in Simulations Plus (SLP) Increased by $420,189; Walmart (WMT) Position Upped by Advisor Partners Llc

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) by 5.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 20,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 70.94% . The institutional investor held 355,057 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50M, up from 335,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Simulations Plus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $664.27M market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $37.89. About 32,084 shares traded. Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has risen 120.57% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.57% the S&P500.

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 17.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 8,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 58,576 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 49,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $112.86. About 2.14M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx Office Expands, Will Add 500 New Locations in Walmart Stores Nationwide; 17/05/2018 – Asda’s sales rise for fourth straight quarter; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Place FedEx Office Locations in Walmart Stores Over Next Two Years; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS WALMART2WORLD TO DELIVER FUNDS IN 10 MINUTES OR LESS AND WHEREVER MONEY IS SENT, FEES FOR WALMART2WORLD TO BE SAME; 05/03/2018 – Walmart has rolled out meal kits to 250 stores; 15/03/2018 – Walmart Whistle-Blower Claims Retailer Cheated to Catch Amazon (Video); 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Flipkart dialled Amazon after Walmart revived deal talks – Mint; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June – sources…; 16/05/2018 – A new shop on Walmart’s website will feature more than 125 brands sold at Lord & Taylor, including Vince Camuto and Tommy Bahama; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Walmart is finally getting serious about grocery delivery

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 52,610 shares to 134,502 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY) by 11,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,079 shares, and cut its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).

More notable recent Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “82 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “60 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Has Simulations Plus (SLP) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Simulations Plus: A Small Company With Minimal Debt – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold SLP shares while 25 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 6.64 million shares or 1.61% more from 6.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Incorporated has 620,002 shares. 1,066 were reported by Meeder Asset Management. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Corp owns 24,189 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Delaware-based fund reported 3,887 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) for 20,515 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) or 17,620 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 4,518 shares. Legal & General Public Limited owns 1,888 shares. Wasatch holds 343,122 shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). Us Natl Bank De owns 729 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). Northern Corp has 165,403 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James & reported 78,429 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘A Framework’: UK Issues Cryptocurrency Guidance – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart +5% after hiking profit guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Today’s pickup: Furniture logistics climbing China tariff learning curve; Walmart takes first step to integrate e-commerce, brick-and-mortar – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CNBC’s Option Guru Previews Walmart Trade Ahead Of Q2 Report – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “WMT Stock: A Hamburger Priced Like Steak – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.