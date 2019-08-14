Crawford Investment Counsel Stake in Sap Se (SAP) Has Lowered by $372,600 as Share Value Declined; Holt Capital Advisors Dba Holt Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Its Walmart (WMT) Position by $347,745

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 136,165 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.72M, down from 139,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $120.93. About 501,037 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Information Resources Inc. Recognized as 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Award Winner Finalist; 19/03/2018 – SAP Pushes to Cloud, Customers in Tow: Q&A; 13/04/2018 – SAP: Contract of CHRO Extended Until March 31 2024; 13/04/2018 – SAP BOARD EXTENDS CONTRACT OF EXEC BOARD MEMBER STEFAN RIES; 31/05/2018 – Basis Technologies Showcases the World’s First Robotic Test Automation Software for SAP® Systems; 10/04/2018 – SAP’S NEW PRICING OFFERS ALTERNATIVE TO EXISTING MODEL OF CHARGING BY NUMBER OF USERS; 23/04/2018 – SAP Unveils Intelligent Product Design Solution and Network of Digital Twins; 24/04/2018 – SAP, gaining market share, raises outlook; 08/03/2018 – SAP Says it Made Payments to Gupta-Associated Companies in South Africa; 24/04/2018 – SAP RAISES 2018 NON-IFRS OPERATING PROFIT OUTLOOK TO 7.35-7.5 BLN EUROS FROM 7.3-7.5 BLN

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 14,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $107.41. About 5.99 million shares traded or 3.53% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/05/2018 – Walmart to Pay College Costs for Its U.S. Store Workers; 23/04/2018 – WALMART HEAD OF FOOD SAFETY COMMENTS AT MIT BLOCKCHAIN EVENT; 30/03/2018 – Walmart Says In 10-K That U.S. Employee Turnover Has Been Improving in Fiscal 2018 Due to Focus on Higher Wages and Improved Training; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Offers to Foot College Tuition Bills for U.S. Employees; 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Celgene No. 2 exec leaves abruptly; Walmart looks at buying PillPack; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA FOCUSING INITIALLY ON CROSS-BORDER TRADE OPPORTUNITY; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- BUYOUT FIRMS ADVENT, GP INVESTMENTS AND ACON DELIVERED NON-BINDING BIDS IN JANUARY FOR MAJORITY STAKE IN WALMART’S BRAZIL UNIT; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to roll out 500 more stores inside Walmart; 19/04/2018 – Expect to see more colored tops and denim worn by employees at Walmart

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 22.19 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Com invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Girard Ltd has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 10,547 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 26,215 shares. Moreover, Bill Melinda Gates Foundation Tru has 5.42% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 42,861 were accumulated by Mercer Advisers. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 5,313 shares. Mariner Limited Co holds 280,422 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability invested in 0.68% or 17,840 shares. Burke Herbert Bancorporation holds 1.56% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 18,058 shares. Oarsman holds 5,052 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Old Natl Financial Bank In has 0.34% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Mountain Pacific Advisers Id has 0.09% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 9,893 shares. Bancorp Of Hawaii has 0.28% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Geode Capital Lc owns 19.56 million shares for 0.49% of their portfolio.

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $167.52M and $344.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 3,845 shares to 31,525 shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.37B for 27.24 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 26,800 shares to 681,861 shares, valued at $14.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 57,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 469,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP).