Crawford Investment Counsel Stake in Old Rep Intl (ORI) Boosted by $536,000 as Share Value Rose; Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Has Raised Position in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) as Share Value Rose

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 26,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The institutional investor held 681,861 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.27M, up from 655,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.36. About 591,187 shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 30/04/2018 – Five Oaks Investment Corp. Commences Transition in Strategy with Acquisition of a Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio and Ori; 30/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES DAHLAGER AS OLD REPUBLIC RESIDUAL PRESIDENT; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Subsidiaries of Old Republic International Corporation; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Republic International Corporat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORI); 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Home Protection Announces New Sales & Marketing Leadership Positions; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL – CRAIG SMIDDY, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT & COO OF ORI’S OLD REPUBLIC GENERAL INSURANCE GROUP, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND COO OF CO; 14/05/2018 – Old Republic Declares Regular Second Quarter Cash Dividend Of 19.5 Cents Per Share

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67 million, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $137.24. About 3.08 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series

