Crawford Investment Counsel Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Trimmed by $6.97 Million; Strategic Advisors Increases Stake in U S Bancorp Del New (USB)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 59,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 934,946 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.27 million, down from 994,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $138.4. About 21.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 09/04/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: ISSUE IN AZURE PORTAL ALL RESOLVED; 03/05/2018 – Unravel Data Collaborates with Microsoft Azure to Boost Performance and Reliability for Big Data Workloads in the Cloud; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 05/03/2018 – STATS Extends Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Sports Data Information for Microsoft; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in U S Bancorp Del New (USB) by 41.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,504 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 15,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in U S Bancorp Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 4.77 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel accumulated 5,759 shares. Accredited Investors holds 0.35% or 36,304 shares. City Fl holds 1.07% or 52,712 shares. 48,088 were reported by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Proffitt & Goodson holds 0% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 38 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Fmr Llc reported 20.72 million shares. Wilsey Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 1.79% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Personal Capital owns 5,462 shares. Clark Mgmt Gru Inc stated it has 19,055 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Schafer Cullen Capital Management invested in 46,982 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Thompson Invest Management has 0.1% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Orleans Mgmt Corp La reported 2.24% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Fiduciary Tru Com owns 386,311 shares. Hemenway Tru Company Ltd has 0.04% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “US Bancorp (USB) to Raise Dividend 13.5% Following CCAR; $3B Buyback – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Charlie Munger’s Favorite Investments – GuruFocus.com” published on July 09, 2019, Forbes.com published: “U.S. Bancorp’s Shareholder Payout Will Cross $5 Billion For The First Time Ever This Year – Forbes” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PNC Financial Is A Great Bank – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio Both Own – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,692 shares to 7,194 shares, valued at $580,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Broad Market (SCHB) by 7,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,133 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Company.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 130,571 shares to 661,041 shares, valued at $58.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 40,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 781,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Shares at New High as Tech Stocks Soar? – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/17/2019: INTC, QCOM, JKS, SFUN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ford and Volkswagen: Throwing Rocks at Silicon Valley – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Microsoft Before Q4 2019 Earnings with MSFT Stock at New High? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.