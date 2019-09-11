Crawford Investment Counsel Raised Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (PDM) Position; Harvest Fund Advisors Boosted Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holding By $399.11 Million

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (PDM) stake by 44.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc acquired 23,680 shares as Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (PDM)’s stock rose 0.05%. The Crawford Investment Counsel Inc holds 77,275 shares with $1.61M value, up from 53,595 last quarter. Piedmont Office Realty Tr In now has $2.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.7. About 420,559 shares traded. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has risen 7.21% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 27/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74, EST. $1.69; 19/04/2018 – REG-Piedmont Announces First Quarter 2018 Leasing and Capital Markets Activity; 21/04/2018 – DJ Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDM); 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST – TERM OF $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY IS SEVEN YEARS WITH A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 31, 2025; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q REV. $129.9M; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q FFO 41c/Shr

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) stake by 700.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc acquired 19.96 million shares as Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Harvest Fund Advisors Llc holds 22.80M shares with $456.30M value, up from 2.85M last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc Del now has $46.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.36. About 5.57M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – Canada govt ready to indemnify Kinder Morgan pipeline project; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Transaction Will Also Have a Positive Impact on Consolidated Balance Sheet; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK BY GUARANTEEING TMEP’S ADVANCES; 29/05/2018 – Toronto Sun: BREAKING: Federal Liberal government spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain pipeline and all of Kinder Morgan; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Will Work With Canada to Seek Third Party Buyer for Pipeline System Through July 22; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau faces election risk after firm’s pipeline surprise; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada say no dividend cuts despite Trans Mountain suspension; 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS SUPPORT FOR SHAREHOLDER RESOLUTION ON METHANE EMISSIONS AT KINDER MORGAN; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share; 09/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO SAYS SEEING “GOOD SUPPORT” FROM THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY AND EXPECTS THAT TO ESCALATE – CONF CALL

Among 3 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kinder Morgan has $2300 highest and $20 lowest target. $21.67’s average target is 6.43% above currents $20.36 stock price. Kinder Morgan had 13 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, April 1 report. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 30 to “Market Perform”.

