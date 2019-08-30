Crawford Investment Counsel Raised Its Holding in Blackrock (BLK) by $3.83 Million; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake Maintained by Omers Administration Corp

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 26.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 218,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.49M, up from 824,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 1.47 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces TiONIC Technology, a Titanium 3D Printed Platform for Spine Surgery Implants; 09/04/2018 – Globes: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Diabetes Rev $645M, Up 26%; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – APPROVAL WAS BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM COMPLEX LESION IMAGING COHORTS OF IN.PACT GLOBAL STUDY; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $5.10 TO $5.15; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q EPS $1.07; 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 09/05/2018 – Data Reinforce Reduced Complications with Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System Over Traditional Pacemakers in Real-World Use

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 8,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 141,094 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.30 million, up from 132,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $423.68. About 198,142 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 23/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Emerging Europe: Tender Offer; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock 1Q Rev $3.58B; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Limited Buys New 1.1% Position in Aptiv; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – $55 BLN OF QUARTERLY LONG-TERM NET INFLOWS IN QTR; 13/03/2018 – BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc: Dividend Declaration; 19/04/2018 – BlackRock Bets Franc Will Fall More on Breaking Key Milestone; 04/04/2018 – BLACKROCK IS SAID TO SEEK $2.5 BILLION FOR PRIVATE CREDIT FUND; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms The Ratings Of Eight Blackrock Closed-end Funds; 03/05/2018 – Robert Nestor Joins Direxion As President; 27/04/2018 – INTESA SAN PAOLO CHAIRMAN SAYS BANKING FOUNDATION COMPAGNIA SAN SANPAOLO HAS CUT ITS STAKE IN LENDER TO 7.54 PCT, BLACKROCK STABLE AT 5.1 PCT, FONDAZIONE CARIPLO AT 4.84 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,720 were reported by Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx. The California-based Franklin Resources has invested 0.16% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Comerica National Bank & Trust owns 28,295 shares. 674 were reported by Davis R M Inc. Private Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.27% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Carroll Financial Associates stated it has 142 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 2,011 shares. First Citizens Bancorp & Tru owns 897 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Wellington Shields Capital Management Lc reported 0.06% stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 26,938 shares stake. Papp L Roy And Assocs reported 49,933 shares stake. Addison owns 4,423 shares. Moreover, Zacks Invest Management has 1.01% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 18,929 shares to 892,294 shares, valued at $71.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 2,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 396,610 shares, and cut its stake in Core Mark Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:CORE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Investment Advisory Inc owns 1,273 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 179,606 shares stake. Stevens Capital LP stated it has 1.29% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). The California-based Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.79% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corp owns 7,810 shares. Piedmont Advsrs Inc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 108,927 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 433,450 shares. Parthenon Limited accumulated 83,091 shares or 1.69% of the stock. Mariner Limited Liability reported 377,435 shares stake. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.23% or 14,092 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 696,603 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Burney Communications stated it has 11,331 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Limited Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 75,343 shares. Windsor Cap Mngmt Lc, Arizona-based fund reported 7,310 shares.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 4.39 million shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $19.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,215 shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM).