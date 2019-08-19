Crawford Investment Counsel Position in Target (TGT) Boosted by $4.80 Million; First Allied Advisory Services Holding in Dominion Energy (D) Boosted by $320,720

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 325.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 60,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 78,439 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30 million, up from 18,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $84.21. About 4.86M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in St. Louis; 15/03/2018 – VP Ward Disposes 370 Of Target Corp; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Expanded Shipping Services, $12 Minimum Wage — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES; 15/05/2018 – Target Cuts Next-Day Delivery Fee as Amazon Rivalry Heats Up; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Expand Same-Day Delivery in Kentucky; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Long-term Issuer Default Rating on Target at ‘A-‘ and Short-term IDR at ‘F2’; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF 3.0 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Online Push Hits Profits Even as Digital Sales Surge; 19/04/2018 – Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Colorado

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 4,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 40,826 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 36,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.86. About 3.59M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9,940 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $69.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 3,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,165 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Rbo & Ltd owns 177,938 shares for 3.28% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas owns 4,501 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 6,164 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 3.69 million shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp has 162,181 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 106,710 shares. Palladium Partners Limited Liability holds 77,604 shares. 40,574 were accumulated by Dean Invest Associate Ltd Liability Co. Culbertson A N And Commerce Inc reported 0.55% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited has 69,456 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 16,791 were reported by Leavell Invest Mgmt Incorporated. Moreover, Counselors has 0.73% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 223,207 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsrs has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. Shares for $149,998 were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.