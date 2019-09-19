Crawford Investment Counsel Position In Omnicom Group (OMC) Was Lifted; At&T Com (T) Market Value Rose While Bridges Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding by $632,874

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 28.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 19,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 48,166 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, down from 67,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $37.15. About 17.98 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Net $4.76B; 04/04/2018 – Arbitration Questioned for U.S. Challenge of AT&T Bid for Time Warner; 16/03/2018 – Brian Stelter: DOJ v AT&T trial has a new start date — Wednesday the 21st — details in @ReliableSources:; 04/04/2018 – At AT&T Trial, Government Sends a Message About Future Deals — Heard on the Street; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner Doesn’t Need AT&T Deal to Succeed — Heard on the Street; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT FULLY COOPERATED WITH MUELLER RE COHEN: CNBC; 15/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST CO, TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 4,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.79M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.44. About 608,616 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED BUSINESS & EMPLOYEES WILL BECOME PART OF NEWLY-NAMED HEALTHCARE MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY, EMC K.K; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 30/04/2018 – sparks & honey’s Industry Defining Business Practices Featured in Deloitte’s Recent Case Study; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EBITA $449.2M; 20/04/2018 – End of Sorrell’s reign heralds change for big ad empires; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom holds steady in tough market for advertising groups; 15/04/2018 – Ad king Sorrell’s abdication leaves WPP at crossroads; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom Wins $741 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom Health Group Acquires Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business In Japan, Rebrands As EMC K.K

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T hires Goldman for its Elliott defense – report – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Big Money Is Flowing In – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HBO Max gets ‘Big Bang’ reruns – AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustco Fincl Bank Corporation N Y reported 40,655 shares. 1.82 million are held by Cullen Capital Ltd Liability Com. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cahill reported 23,422 shares. First Commonwealth Financial Pa accumulated 48,711 shares. Pnc Fincl accumulated 0.34% or 10.22 million shares. Truepoint has 10,598 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Naples Glob Ltd Com reported 72,878 shares. Da Davidson And Communication invested 0.87% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Foster And Motley holds 0.21% or 44,264 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Company has 0.29% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Security Commercial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 0.26% or 6,552 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Usca Ria Limited Liability Corp has invested 4.17% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Doliver Advisors Lp holds 0.15% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 11,161 shares. Edgemoor Inv Inc accumulated 88,272 shares.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.88 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Value Index Fu (IVE) by 5,328 shares to 8,273 shares, valued at $964,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 60,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Esco Technologies Inc (NYSE:ESE) by 7,110 shares to 196,469 shares, valued at $16.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,107 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).