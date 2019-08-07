Crawford Investment Counsel Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Lowered by $6.97 Million; W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Cut Its Position in American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) by $756,160

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 35.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 8,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 15,862 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 24,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $90.01. About 1.06M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees FY Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Net $454.4M; 26/03/2018 – AEP Names McManus Senior Vice President, Environmental Services; 29/05/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Electric Power Company In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEP); 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE; 16/04/2018 – SWEPCO Announces Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Energy Connection; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 59,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 934,946 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.27 million, down from 994,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $135.15. About 22.59 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 7,451 shares to 614,803 shares, valued at $75.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 13,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Incorporated Wi accumulated 52,449 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bath Savings reported 1.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Harding Loevner Lp reported 1.55 million shares. Contravisory Investment owns 583 shares. American Intll Gru has invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 10 holds 116,449 shares or 2.95% of its portfolio. Suncoast Equity Mgmt stated it has 153,077 shares. Weatherly Asset Management LP stated it has 2.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Snow Cap Mgmt LP reported 15,900 shares stake. Lafayette Invs Inc holds 1.92% or 44,123 shares. First Manhattan owns 4.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.93M shares. Farallon Management Limited Liability Com owns 1.63M shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Da Davidson & Communications stated it has 1.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Captrust Finance Advisors has invested 1.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $602.11 million for 18.60 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $441.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,346 shares to 74,386 shares, valued at $8.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).