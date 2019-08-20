Crawford Investment Counsel Position in Honeywell Intl (HON) Cut by $760,138 as Market Valuation Rose; Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Holder Ws Management Lllp Trimmed Its Holding

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 456,962 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.62 million, down from 461,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $165.86. About 1.50 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 12.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 6,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The hedge fund held 50,242 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, down from 57,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $77.41. About 839,088 shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 24/05/2018 – BioMarin gets its shot at another blockbuster as FDA OKs rare disease drug pegvaliase $BMRN; 22/05/2018 – BIOMARIN PROVIDES 2 YEARS OF CLINICAL DATA IN 6E13 VG/KG DOSE FROM ONGOING PHASE 1/2 STUDY IN VALOCTOCOGENE ROXAPARVOVEC GENE THERAPY FOR SEVERE HEMOPHILIA A AT WORLD FEDERATION OF HEMOPHILIA 2018; 24/04/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Published Open-label Study Showing Brineura® (cerliponase alfa) Reduced the Rate of Clinical D; 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Backs FY18 Rev $1.47B-$1.53B; 24/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharma: Less Decline in Motor and Language Function Compared to Historical Controls; 15/05/2018 – BioMarin Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy in Severe Hemophilia A Patients with Pre-existing AAV5 Antibodies; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 22/05/2018 – BioMarin Provides 2 Years of Clinical Data in 6e13 vg/kg Dose from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Study in Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy for Severe Hemophilia A at World Federation of Hemophilia 2018 World Congress; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Receives Standard Approval for Palynziq™ (pegvaliase-pqpz) Injection for Treatment of Adults with Phenylketonuria (PKU), a Rare Genetic Disease; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU)

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 205,770 shares to 303,534 shares, valued at $9.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 58,568 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Carvana Co.

More notable recent BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 1, 2019 : EOG, ED, MSI, SQ, ANET, HIG, MTD, PBA, BMRN, FTNT, GDDY, LNT – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shift From Loss To Profit – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “BioMarin’s Roller Coaster Continues – Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.63 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 254,160 shares to 885,717 shares, valued at $42.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 4,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,902 shares, and has risen its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR).

